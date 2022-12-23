MDI Boys Beat Caribou 65-59 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team outscored Caribou 22-10 in the 2nd Quarter and hung on to beat the Vikings 65-59 in Bar Harbor on Thursday, December 22nd.

MDI led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then it was 40-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Caribou outscored MDI 16-10 in the 3rd Quarter to cut MDI's lead to 50-38.

MDI was led by Cal Hodgon with 19 points and Spencer Laurendeau and Kadin Reed with 11 points. Brandon Marsh had 10 points. The Trojans drained 8 3-pointers with Reed and Hodgon hitting 3 3-pointers each. Ethan Sosa and Spencer Laurendeau each had 1 3-pointer. The Trojans were a near-perfect 9-10 from the free throw line.

Caribou was led by Avery Thibodeau with 17 points, while Henry Hebert had 12 points. The Vikings had 7 3-pointers, with Thibodeau hitting 3 3's and Henry Hebert 2 3's. Reece Cavagnaro and Wesley Lapointe each had a 3-pointer. The Vikings were a near-perfect 6-7 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 2-1. The Trojans will host Foxcroft Academy on Tuesday, December 27th at 4:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Caribou is now 1-2. The Vikings will travel to Fort Kent on Tuesday, December 27th to play the Warriors at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Caribou Boys 12 10 16 21 59 MDI Boys 18 22 10 15 65

Box Score

Caribou

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kaymen Sargent 8 4 - - - Owen Carrigan 0 - - - - Reece Cavagnaro 8 2 1 1 2 Brayden Brescia 0 - - - - Dylan Bouchard 0 - - - - Tristan Robbins 7 3 - 1 1 Sam Hebert 0 - - - - Henry Hebert 12 3 2 - - Liam Dee 0 - - - - Wesley Lapointe 7 1 1 2 2 Avery Thibodeau 17 3 3 2 2 Landon Belanger 0 - - - - Blake Anderson 0 - - - - Dawson St. Pierre 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 59 16 7 6 7

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Spencer Laurendau 11 2 1 4 4 Kadin Reed 11 1 3 - - Joey Wellman-Clouse 5 2 - 1 1 Cal Hodgdon 19 4 3 2 2 Jay Haney 0 - - - - Brandon Marsh 10 5 - - - Ethan Sosa 5 1 1 - - Evan Ankrom 4 1 - 2 3 Alex Gray 0 - - - - Jarron Beikert 0 - - - - Jameson Weir 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 65 16 8 9 10

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!