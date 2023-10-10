MDI Boys Beat Hermon 2-1 in OT; Hermon Girls Beat MDI 8-1

The MDI Boys' and Girls' Soccer Teams traveled to Pottle Field on Monday afternoon, October 9th to play the Hermon Hawks. In games broadcast on Ticket TV, the MDI Boys won 2-1 in overtime while the Hermon Girls won 8-1.

In the Boys' Game the Trojans led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half, thanks to a goal by Cameron Graham.

In the 2nd Half, the Hawks tied the score at 1-1`with 4:36 gone in the Half, on a goal by Malachi MacDonald.

The score remained 1-1 through the end of regulation.

In the 1st overtime, Ason Munro scored, with 3:05 remaining of the 5 minute overtime period, assisted by Cameron Graham to give MDI the win.



In the JV game, MDI beat Hermon 3-1. MDI goals received goals from Brett Carr, Max Webster, and Carter Noble.

The MDI Boys are now 5-6-1 and will host GSA on Wednesday, October 11th at 6 p.m.

Hermon is now 2-10-0 and will host Hampden Academy on Wednesday, October 11th at 6 p.m.

In the Girls' Game , the Hawks beat MDI 8-1

Scoring for the Hawks were

Izzy Byram - 7th minute

Madison Stewart - 18th and 46th minutes

Natalie Tardie - 19th minute

Saige Lang - 26th minute

Bella Bowden - 51st minute

Tessa Ewer - 52nd minute

Erin Selleck - 57th minute

MDI's goal was scored by Claire Dow in the 39th minute.

Hermon is now 8-3-1. The Hawks travel to Hampden to play the Hampden Academy Broncos on Thursday, October 12th at 6 p.m.

MDI is now 0-1. They will travel to Blue Hill to play the George Stevens Academy Eagles on Thursday, October 12th at 4 p.m.

