MDI Boys Beat Hermon 2-1 in OT; Hermon Girls Beat MDI 8-1
The MDI Boys' and Girls' Soccer Teams traveled to Pottle Field on Monday afternoon, October 9th to play the Hermon Hawks. In games broadcast on Ticket TV, the MDI Boys won 2-1 in overtime while the Hermon Girls won 8-1.
In the Boys' Game the Trojans led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half, thanks to a goal by Cameron Graham.
In the 2nd Half, the Hawks tied the score at 1-1`with 4:36 gone in the Half, on a goal by Malachi MacDonald.
The score remained 1-1 through the end of regulation.
In the 1st overtime, Ason Munro scored, with 3:05 remaining of the 5 minute overtime period, assisted by Cameron Graham to give MDI the win.
- Izzy Byram - 7th minute
- Madison Stewart - 18th and 46th minutes
- Natalie Tardie - 19th minute
- Saige Lang - 26th minute
- Bella Bowden - 51st minute
- Tessa Ewer - 52nd minute
- Erin Selleck - 57th minute
MDI's goal was scored by Claire Dow in the 39th minute.
Hermon is now 8-3-1. The Hawks travel to Hampden to play the Hampden Academy Broncos on Thursday, October 12th at 6 p.m.
MDI is now 0-1. They will travel to Blue Hill to play the George Stevens Academy Eagles on Thursday, October 12th at 4 p.m.
