MDI Boys Dig Too Big of a Hole in 1st Quarter and Fall to Ponies 58-45 [STATS & PHOTOS]

MDI-Foxcroft Academy Boys, December 27, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Trojans Boys Basketball Team dug themselves too big of a hole in the 1st Quarter and were never able to climb out of it, falling to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 58-45 on Tuesday, December 27th in Bar Harbor.

The Ponies led 23-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter. MDI outshot Foxcroft Academy 11-5 in the 2nd Quarter to cut Foxcroft Academy's lead to 28-18. But the Ponies outscored MDI 18-10 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead to 46-28.

MDI was led by Kadin Reed with 17 points including 3 3-pointers. Evan Ankrom had 12 points. Joey Wellman-Clouse had a 3-pointer. MDI was 13-21 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Caden Crocker with 21 points including 3 3-pointers. Jadon Richard had 20 points, going a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line. The Ponies were 17-19 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 2-2. They host Hermon on Friday, December 30th, at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA , on WDEA Internet Radio and on any Alexa enabled device. and on our free downloadable APP

Foxcroft Academy is now 3-1. They will host Caribou on Thursday, December 29th at 4:30 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Foxcroft Academy  Boys235181258
MDI Boys711101745

 

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Jadon Richard205-1010
Silas Topolski0----
Devin Henderson0----
Wyatt Rayfield0----
Cameron Chase21---
Ashton Ade0----
Caden Crocker214344
Kaiden Whitten0----
Adam Conner73-12
Jackson Smith52-12
Fernando Oliveira0----
Ivan Mutafchin31-11
TEAM0----
TOTALS581631719

MDI

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Spencer Laurendau31-12
Kadin Reed173323
Joey Wellman-Clouse5-122
Cal Hodgdon0----
Jay Haney0----
Brandon Marsh82-46
Ethan Sosa0----
Evan Ankrom124-48
Alex Gray0----
Jarron Beikert0----
Jameson Weir0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS451041321

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

