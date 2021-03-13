MDI Boys Swim and Dive Win PVC’s, Bangor 2nd Ellsworth 3rd [RESULTS]

The PVC Boys Swim and Dive Boys Virtual Championship Results have been released and the team from MDI High School are the Champions with the Bangor Rams finishing 2nd and the Ellsworth Eagles 3rd.

The Team results are

MDI - 391.5 Bangor - 231 Ellsworth - 165.5 John Bapst - 141 Searsport - 99 Hampden Academy - 83 George Stevens Academy - 67 Old Town - 63 Foxcroft Acadey - 39 Brewer - 36 Orono - 3

The MDI Girls won the PVC Championships and Ellsworth came in 2nd in results announced on March 2nd.

Here are the Boys Results

