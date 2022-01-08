MDI Boys Win 1st Game of the Season Defeat Winslow 60-47 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The MDI Boys Basketball Team went down to Winslow Saturday afternoon, January 8th coming back to the Island with their 1st victory of the season, an upset win over the Winslow Black Raiders 60-47.

MDI led 14-11 in the 1st Quarter but Winslow battled to take a 29-26 lead at the end of the 1st Half. MDI outscored Winslow 16-11 in the 3rd Quarter, to lead 42-38.

MDI was led by Charlie Parker who finished with 19 points. Kadin Reed tossed in 13 points and Spencer Laurendeau finished with 9 points. MDI was a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Kadin Reed had 3 3's, Charlie Parker 2 3's and Spencer Laurendeau and Joey Minutolo, celebrating his 18th birthday, had a 3-pointer.

For Winslow, they were led by Jason Reynolds who had a game high 23 points. Nick Girard had 11 points. The Black Raiders were 3-8 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Reynolds had 4 3-pointes, Girard 3 3-pointers and Lucas Boucher 1 3-pointer.

MDI is now 1-6 and will play at Caribou at on Tuesday, January 11th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio. Tip-off is at 5 p.m.

Winslow is now 6-2 and plays at Belfast on Tuesday, January 11th

Line Score

1234T
MDI Boys1412161860
Winslow Boys11189947

Box Score

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Spencer Laurendau943100
12Joey Minutolo310100
14Harley Henderson000000
20AJ Lozano633000
22Ben Lipski000000
24Charlie Parker1964255
30Jack Hodgdon211000
32Kadin Reed1352300
34Joey Wellman-Clouse000000
40Ethan Sosa000000
42Evan Ankrom211000
44Alex Gray633000
50John Bennett000000
TOTALS602417755

Winslow

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Nicholas Girard1141300
5Lucas Boucher310100
12Talon Loftus000000
14Matt Quirion100012
21Braden Laramee000000
23Kris Loubier000000
24Ethan Loubiet000000
30Andrew Poulin944012
33Antoine Akoa000000
40Jason Reynolds2395414
44Evan Bourget000000
TOTALS471810838
Categories: Articles, Boys Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top