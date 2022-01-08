MDI Boys Win 1st Game of the Season Defeat Winslow 60-47 [STATS]

The MDI Boys Basketball Team went down to Winslow Saturday afternoon, January 8th coming back to the Island with their 1st victory of the season, an upset win over the Winslow Black Raiders 60-47.

MDI led 14-11 in the 1st Quarter but Winslow battled to take a 29-26 lead at the end of the 1st Half. MDI outscored Winslow 16-11 in the 3rd Quarter, to lead 42-38.

MDI was led by Charlie Parker who finished with 19 points. Kadin Reed tossed in 13 points and Spencer Laurendeau finished with 9 points. MDI was a perfect 5-5 from the free throw line. They had 7 3-pointers on the afternoon. Kadin Reed had 3 3's, Charlie Parker 2 3's and Spencer Laurendeau and Joey Minutolo, celebrating his 18th birthday, had a 3-pointer.

For Winslow, they were led by Jason Reynolds who had a game high 23 points. Nick Girard had 11 points. The Black Raiders were 3-8 from the free throw line and had 8 3-pointers. Reynolds had 4 3-pointes, Girard 3 3-pointers and Lucas Boucher 1 3-pointer.

MDI is now 1-6 and will play at Caribou at on Tuesday, January 11th. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on our free downloadable APP, on any Alexa enabled device and on WDEA Internet Radio. Tip-off is at 5 p.m.

Winslow is now 6-2 and plays at Belfast on Tuesday, January 11th

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T MDI Boys 14 12 16 18 60 Winslow Boys 11 18 9 9 47

Box Score

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 10 Spencer Laurendau 9 4 3 1 0 0 12 Joey Minutolo 3 1 0 1 0 0 14 Harley Henderson 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 AJ Lozano 6 3 3 0 0 0 22 Ben Lipski 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Charlie Parker 19 6 4 2 5 5 30 Jack Hodgdon 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Kadin Reed 13 5 2 3 0 0 34 Joey Wellman-Clouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Ethan Sosa 0 0 0 0 0 0 42 Evan Ankrom 2 1 1 0 0 0 44 Alex Gray 6 3 3 0 0 0 50 John Bennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 60 24 17 7 5 5

