The MDI Girls and Narraguagus Boys Track & Field Teams won the Track & Field Meet held at MDI High School on Thursday, May 15th.

Here are the Girls Team Results

MDI - 235 Bucksport - 143 Washington Academy - 51 Bangor Christian - 38 Mattanawcook Academy - 34 Narraguagus - 30

To see the individual Girls Results click HERE

The following won multiple events

Seneca Haney - MDI - 1st in 100 Meter Dash and Pole Vault

Ella O'Connell - MDI - 1st in 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash

Amelia Vandongen - MDI 1st in 800 Meter Run, Long Jump and Triple Jump

Madison Rose - Bucksport - 1st in 100 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

Here are the Boys Team Results

Narraguagus - 136.50 Bangor Christian - 132 MDI - 90 Bucksport - 76 Mattanawcook Academy - 53.50 Washington Academy - 50 Jonesport-Beals - 8

To see the individual Boys Results click HERE

The following won multiple events

Ripley Strout - Narraguagus - 1st in 100 Meter Dash, 200 Meter Dash and 400 Meter Dash

Connor Kedzierski - Bucksport - 1st in 800 Meter Run and 1600 Meter Dash

Jesse Booker - Bangor Christian - 1st in 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

Joseph Bennett - MDI - 1st in Shot Put and Discus Throw

