MDI Girls and Orono Boy’s Win Old Town X-C Sectionals

The MDI Girl's and Orono Boy's Cross Country Teams won the Old Town Cross Country Sectionals on Saturday, September 28th.

The Top 10 individual finishers for the Girl's Varsity were

Teanne Ewings - Houlton 18:38.85 Natalie Johnson - Houlton 19:08.23 Clara White - Orono 19:49.07 Maya Boyington - Orono 20:46.91 Kulani Granholm - MDI 20:46.91 Rebecca Rand - MDI 20:57.71 Meri Rainford - MDI 20:57.00 Aleah Rideout - Presque Isle 21:05.21 Amelai Vandongen - MDI 21:5.17 Maggie Bell - Caribou - 22:04.28

To see all the Girl's Varsity Times click HERE

The Girl's Varsity Teams results were

MDI - 29 Houlton 72 Presque Isle 75 John Bapst 82 Caribou 122 Hermon 173 Ellsworth 180 Mattanawcook Academy 201

The Top 10 Boy's Individual Times were

Ben Arsenault - Orono 16:56.28 Griffin Merrill - John Bapst 16:59.19 Aedyn Hughes - Ellsworth 17:08.38 Liam Waring - Orono 17:20.53 James Brady - Houlton 17:24.77 Henry Milan - John Bapst 17:30.78 Seth Dubay - Caribou 17:32.96 Brayden Drake - Houlton 17:36.47 Tewolde Stewart - Caribou 17:45.54 Owen Beane - Orono 17:56.51

To see the Individual Boy's Times click HERE

Here are the Boy's Team Totals

Orono 42 Caribou 51 John Bapst 91 Houlton 109 MDI 124 Presque Isle 182 Ellsworth 190 Old Town 206 Washington Academy 213 Brewer 260 Central 286

To see the Girl's JV Totals and Times click HERE

To see the Boy's JV Totals and Times click HERE

The Festival of Champions will take place next Saturday, October 5th in Belfast at the Troy Howard Middle School.

To report your fall sports results, please send a email to Chris Popper.

We are taking nominations for outstanding performances for Week 4, for the week September 23rd - 28th. Please nominate a athlete by sending a email to Chris Popper.. In your nomination please include stats, the school and why they should be athlete of the week. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, September 29th, with voting taking place September 30th- October 3rd with the winner of Week 4 being announced on October 4th.

