MDI Girls Basketball Falls to Foxcroft Academy 47-40 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team fell to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 47-40 on Tuesday, December 27th at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor.

MDI led 12-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Foxcroft Academy outscored MDI 13-10 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 24-22 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Ponies came out running in the 3rd Quarter, going on a 10 point run, and ended up outscoring MDI 19-11 to take a 43-33 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray who had 15 points. Alexandra Hanley had 10 points, with 4 points coming in the 4th Quarter on steals and then layups. The Trojans were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Sam Ossenfort who had 12 points, including 2 3-pointers. Halle Page had 10 points with 1 3-pointer. Annie Raynes had 9 points with 1 3-pointer. The Ponies were 7-15 from the free throw line.

MDI is now 1-3 and will play the Hermon Hawks at home on Thursday, December 29th, at 5 p.m., which is a change from the originally scheduled time of 7 p.m. The game was moved as there will be no JV game.

Foxcroft Academy is now 2-2. They will host Caribou on Thursday, December 29th at 1:30 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week through Thursday night, December 29th at 11:59 as many times as you wish HERE

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 26th to December 31st need to be received by January 2nd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

:Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Foxcroft Academy Girls 11 13 19 4 47 MDI Girls 12 10 11 7 40

Box Score

Foxcroft Academy

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Annie Raynes 9 2 1 2 2 Addie Day 0 - - - - Sam Ossenfort 12 3 2 - 2 Madisyon Kimball 6 2 - 2 5 Shayli Cirulli 0 - - - - Jaiyde True 0 - - - - Courtney Barnett 0 - - - - Olivia Hill 2 1 - - - Allie Smith 4 1 - 2 2 Halle Page 10 3 1 1 2 Destiny Weymouth 0 - - - 2 Abby Knapp 4 2 - - - Kierstyn Nuite 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 47 14 4 7 15

MDI

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Mia Shaw 2 1 - - - Nora Paulsen 0 - - - - Kelsea Noyes 0 - - - - Mallory Dunbar 0 - - - - Lexi Tozier 5 2 - 1 2 Emma Simard 0 - - - - Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 - - - - Mollie Gray 15 4 - 7 10 Sophia Brophy 8 4 - - - Lily Norwood 0 - - - - Alexsandra Hanley 10 5 - - 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 40 16 - 8 13

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!