MDI Girls Beat Hermon 44-35 [PHOTOS & STATS]

January 25, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

A night after losing to Old Town 48-40 the MDI Girls Basketball Team played host to the Hermon Hawks, knocking off Hermon 44-35 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 25th, leading from the first basket. Hermon was playing back to back games, after beating Presque Isle on Monday 60-35.

MDI jumped out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 34-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray who had 14 points. Elizabeth Jones had 8 points. The Trojans were 7-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Elena Alderman, Leah Carroll and Mollie Gray each had a 3-pointer for MDI.

Hermon was led by Faith Coombs and Elizabeth Wyman with 8 points each while Sydney Gallop had 7 points. The Hawks were 6-7 from the free throw line. Thye had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Coombs and 1 by Gallop.

MDI is now 9-4 and will play at Presque Isle on Thursday, January 26th, in their 3rd game of 4 scheduled this week. The MDI-Presque Isle game will tip-off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is 10-2 and will play host to Ellsworth on Thursday, January 26th for their 3rd game this week. Thursday night's game tips off at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1234T
Hermon Girls81210535
MDI Girls141191044

Box Score

Hermon

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Faith Coombs831200
3Allie Cameron000000
4Brooke Gallop000000
5Rachel Wickett000000
10Izzy Byram000000
11Maddie Lebel522011
12Sydney Gallop710144
13Charlotte Caron522012
14Ashley Cote000000
15Veronica Chichetto000000
23Megan Tracy211000
32Elizabeth Wyman844000
34Bella Bowden000000
TOTALS351310367

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman721122
13Emily Carter411022
15Grace Witham211000
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll310100
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray622025
33Lexi Tozier000000
35Mollie Gray1465113
43Elizabeth Jones844000
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS4417143712
MDI-Hermon Girls Basketball

The MDI Trojans played host to Hermon on Tuesday, January 25, 2022
