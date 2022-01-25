MDI Girls Beat Hermon 44-35 [PHOTOS & STATS]
A night after losing to Old Town 48-40 the MDI Girls Basketball Team played host to the Hermon Hawks, knocking off Hermon 44-35 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 25th, leading from the first basket. Hermon was playing back to back games, after beating Presque Isle on Monday 60-35.
MDI jumped out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 34-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Mollie Gray who had 14 points. Elizabeth Jones had 8 points. The Trojans were 7-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Elena Alderman, Leah Carroll and Mollie Gray each had a 3-pointer for MDI.
Hermon was led by Faith Coombs and Elizabeth Wyman with 8 points each while Sydney Gallop had 7 points. The Hawks were 6-7 from the free throw line. Thye had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Coombs and 1 by Gallop.
MDI is now 9-4 and will play at Presque Isle on Thursday, January 26th, in their 3rd game of 4 scheduled this week. The MDI-Presque Isle game will tip-off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Hermon is 10-2 and will play host to Ellsworth on Thursday, January 26th for their 3rd game this week. Thursday night's game tips off at 7 p.m.
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Hermon Girls
|8
|12
|10
|5
|35
|MDI Girls
|14
|11
|9
|10
|44
Box Score
Hermon
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Faith Coombs
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Allie Cameron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Brooke Gallop
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Rachel Wickett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Izzy Byram
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Maddie Lebel
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|12
|Sydney Gallop
|7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|13
|Charlotte Caron
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|14
|Ashley Cote
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Veronica Chichetto
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Megan Tracy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Elizabeth Wyman
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Bella Bowden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|35
|13
|10
|3
|6
|7
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Mia Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Elena Alderman
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|13
|Emily Carter
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|15
|Grace Witham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Leah Carroll
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Olivia Gray
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Mollie Gray
|14
|6
|5
|1
|1
|3
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|45
|Emma Simard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|44
|17
|14
|3
|7
|12