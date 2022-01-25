MDI Girls Beat Hermon 44-35 [PHOTOS & STATS]

A night after losing to Old Town 48-40 the MDI Girls Basketball Team played host to the Hermon Hawks, knocking off Hermon 44-35 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 25th, leading from the first basket. Hermon was playing back to back games, after beating Presque Isle on Monday 60-35.

MDI jumped out to a 14-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 25-20 at the end of the 1st Half. MDI led 34-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray who had 14 points. Elizabeth Jones had 8 points. The Trojans were 7-12 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Elena Alderman, Leah Carroll and Mollie Gray each had a 3-pointer for MDI.

Hermon was led by Faith Coombs and Elizabeth Wyman with 8 points each while Sydney Gallop had 7 points. The Hawks were 6-7 from the free throw line. Thye had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Coombs and 1 by Gallop.

MDI is now 9-4 and will play at Presque Isle on Thursday, January 26th, in their 3rd game of 4 scheduled this week. The MDI-Presque Isle game will tip-off at 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Hermon is 10-2 and will play host to Ellsworth on Thursday, January 26th for their 3rd game this week. Thursday night's game tips off at 7 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Hermon Girls 8 12 10 5 35 MDI Girls 14 11 9 10 44

Box Score

Hermon

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Faith Coombs 8 3 1 2 0 0 3 Allie Cameron 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Brooke Gallop 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Rachel Wickett 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Izzy Byram 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Maddie Lebel 5 2 2 0 1 1 12 Sydney Gallop 7 1 0 1 4 4 13 Charlotte Caron 5 2 2 0 1 2 14 Ashley Cote 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Veronica Chichetto 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Megan Tracy 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Elizabeth Wyman 8 4 4 0 0 0 34 Bella Bowden 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 35 13 10 3 6 7

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 7 2 1 1 2 2 13 Emily Carter 4 1 1 0 2 2 15 Grace Witham 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 3 1 0 1 0 0 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 6 2 2 0 2 5 33 Lexi Tozier 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 14 6 5 1 1 3 43 Elizabeth Jones 8 4 4 0 0 0 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 44 17 14 3 7 12

