MDI Girls Roll Over Winslow 55-31 [STATS&PHOTOS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team ran out to a 24-2 lead in the 1st Quarter and beat Winslow 55-31 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Saturday afternoon, January 22nd.
Winslow didn't score until there was 1:33 left in the 1st Quarter and MDI led 24-2. At theend of the 1st Half it was 39-9. The Trojans led 47-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Mollie Gray and Elizabeth Jones who each finished with 13 points. Olivia Gray had 7 points. The Trojans were 10-26 from the free throw line, and only had 1 3-pointer on the afternoon. Emily Carter drained the 3-pointer for MDI.
Winslow was led by Mikayla Rioux with 10 points. The Black Raiders were 5-12 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers. Rioux had 2 3-pointers and Madison Lower and Harley Parmeleau each had a 3-pointer.
MDI is now 8-3 and will play host to Old Town on Monday, January 24th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device
Winslow is now 3-8 and plays at home against Waterville on Tuesday, January 25th
Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos from the game
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Winslow Girls
|2
|7
|7
|15
|31
|MDI Girls
|24
|15
|8
|8
|55
Box Score
Winslow
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|5
|Madison Lower
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|Leah Knight
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|11
|Sage Clukey
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|12
|Harley Parmeleau
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|14
|Bethany Blakely
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Mia Fitzpatrick
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Addison Lopes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Mikayla Rioux
|10
|3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|24
|Noella Pepin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Carissa Curtis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mackenzie Newell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|31
|11
|7
|4
|5
|12
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Mia Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Elena Alderman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Emily Carter
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|Grace Witham
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|23
|Leah Carroll
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|31
|Olivia Gray
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Mollie Gray
|13
|5
|5
|0
|3
|6
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|13
|6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|45
|Emma Simard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|55
|22
|21
|1
|10
|26