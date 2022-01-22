MDI Girls Roll Over Winslow 55-31 [STATS&PHOTOS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team ran out to a 24-2 lead in the 1st Quarter and beat Winslow 55-31 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Saturday afternoon, January 22nd.

Winslow didn't score until there was 1:33 left in the 1st Quarter and MDI led 24-2. At theend of the 1st Half it was 39-9. The Trojans led 47-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray and Elizabeth Jones who each finished with 13 points. Olivia Gray had 7 points. The Trojans were 10-26 from the free throw line, and only had 1 3-pointer on the afternoon. Emily Carter drained the 3-pointer for MDI.

Winslow was led by Mikayla Rioux with 10 points. The Black Raiders were 5-12 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers. Rioux had 2 3-pointers and Madison Lower and Harley Parmeleau each had a 3-pointer.

MDI is now 8-3 and will play host to Old Town on Monday, January 24th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Winslow is now 3-8 and plays at home against Waterville on Tuesday, January 25th

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos from the game

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Winslow Girls 2 7 7 15 31 MDI Girls 24 15 8 8 55

Box Score

Winslow

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Madison Lower 5 2 1 1 0 0 10 Leah Knight 3 1 1 0 1 2 11 Sage Clukey 5 2 2 0 1 4 12 Harley Parmeleau 6 2 1 1 1 2 14 Bethany Blakely 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Mia Fitzpatrick 2 1 1 0 0 0 22 Addison Lopes 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Mikayla Rioux 10 3 1 2 2 4 24 Noella Pepin 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Carissa Curtis 0 0 0 0 0 0 44 Mackenzie Newell 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 31 11 7 4 5 12

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 4 11 Elena Alderman 2 1 1 0 0 0 13 Emily Carter 5 2 1 1 0 0 15 Grace Witham 5 1 1 0 3 4 21 Sophia Brophy 3 1 1 0 1 3 23 Leah Carroll 3 1 1 0 1 4 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 2 1 1 0 0 1 31 Olivia Gray 7 3 3 0 1 2 33 Lexi Tozier 2 1 1 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 13 5 5 0 3 6 43 Elizabeth Jones 13 6 6 0 1 2 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 55 22 21 1 10 26