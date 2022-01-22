MDI Girls Roll Over Winslow 55-31 [STATS&#038;PHOTOS]

MDI Girls Roll Over Winslow 55-31 [STATS&PHOTOS]

January 22, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Girls Basketball Team ran out to a 24-2 lead in the 1st Quarter and beat Winslow 55-31 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium in Bar Harbor on Saturday afternoon, January 22nd.

Winslow didn't score until there was 1:33 left in the 1st Quarter and MDI led 24-2. At theend of the 1st Half it was 39-9. The Trojans led 47-16 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Mollie Gray and Elizabeth Jones who each finished with 13 points. Olivia Gray had 7 points. The Trojans were 10-26 from the free throw line, and only had 1 3-pointer on the afternoon. Emily Carter drained the 3-pointer for MDI.

Winslow was led by Mikayla Rioux with 10 points. The Black Raiders were 5-12 from the free throw line. They had 4 3-pointers. Rioux had 2 3-pointers and Madison Lower and Harley Parmeleau each had a 3-pointer.

MDI is now 8-3 and will play host to Old Town on Monday, January 24th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device

Winslow is now 3-8 and plays at home against Waterville on Tuesday, January 25th

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos from the game

Line Score

1234T
Winslow Girls2771531
MDI Girls24158855

Box Score

Winslow

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Madison Lower521100
10Leah Knight311012
11Sage Clukey522014
12Harley Parmeleau621112
14Bethany Blakely000000
20Mia Fitzpatrick211000
22Addison Lopes000000
23Mikayla Rioux1031224
24Noella Pepin000000
25Carissa Curtis000000
44Mackenzie Newell000000
TOTALS311174512

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000004
11Elena Alderman211000
13Emily Carter521100
15Grace Witham511034
21Sophia Brophy311013
23Leah Carroll311014
25Soren Hopkins-Goff211001
31Olivia Gray733012
33Lexi Tozier211000
35Mollie Gray1355036
43Elizabeth Jones1366012
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS55222111026

MDI-Winslow Girls

The MDI Girls Basketball Team played host to Winslow on Saturday, January 22 at Bernard Parady Gymnasium
Categories: Articles, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Basketball Tournament, High School Sports, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top