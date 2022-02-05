MDI Girls Roll Past Washington Academy 81-36 [PHOTOS/STATS]

The MDI Girls Basketball Team rolled past Washington Academy 81-36 in Bar Harbor on Saturday afternoon, February 5th.

MDI raced out to a 28-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, with Washington Academy not scoring their 1st point until there was 1:37 left in the 1st Quarter. The Trojans led 46-14 at the end of the 1st Half, and 63-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI had 4 players in double figures. Lexi Tozier and Mollie Gray finished with 14 points each, while Elizabeth Jones and Leah Carroll each had 13 points. The Trojans were 13-22 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Olivia Gray and Mollie Gray each had 2 3-pointrs while Elena Alderman and Leah Carroll each dropped a 3-pointer.

Washington Academy was led by Raeanah Reynolds with 7 points and Sarah Moulton with 6 points.The Raiders were 5-15 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Rachel Vose, Raeanah Reynolds and Addie Williams each had a 3-pointer.

MDI is now 13-4 with 1 game remaining. They play at home against Ellsworth on Tuesday, February 8 at 7 p.m. on Senior Recognition Night. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

Washington Academy is 8-8 and has 1 game remaining, at Caribou on Thursday, February 10th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Washington Academy Girls 8 6 8 14 36 MDI Girls 28 18 17 18 81

Box Score

Washington Academy

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 5 Grace Gray 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Savannah Crowley 4 2 2 0 0 2 11 Rachel Vose 3 1 0 1 0 3 12 Kate Taylor 4 2 2 0 0 1 13 Kaitlyn Smith 4 1 1 0 2 2 14 Sarah Moulton 6 2 2 0 2 4 15 Marissa Cates 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Raeanah Reynolds 7 3 2 1 0 1 23 Addie Williams 5 2 1 1 0 0 24 Kelci Williams 3 1 1 0 1 2 25 Izzy Crowley 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 36 14 11 3 5 15

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Emma Simard 1 0 0 0 1 2 11 Elena Alderman 9 4 3 1 0 0 13 Emily Carter 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Grace Witham 8 4 4 0 0 4 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 13 6 5 1 0 0 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 7 2 0 2 1 1 33 Lexi Tozier 14 6 6 0 2 3 35 Mollie Gray 14 3 1 2 6 8 43 Elizabeth Jones 13 5 5 0 3 4 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 81 31 25 6 13 22