MDI Girls Roll Past Washington Academy 81-36 [PHOTOS/STATS]

February 5, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Girls Basketball Team rolled past Washington Academy 81-36 in Bar Harbor on Saturday afternoon, February 5th.

MDI raced out to a 28-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, with Washington Academy not scoring their 1st point until there was 1:37 left in the 1st Quarter. The Trojans led 46-14 at the end of the 1st Half, and 63-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI had 4 players in double figures. Lexi Tozier and Mollie Gray finished with 14 points each, while Elizabeth Jones and Leah Carroll each had 13 points. The Trojans were 13-22 from the free throw line and had 6 3-pointers. Olivia Gray and Mollie Gray each had 2 3-pointrs while Elena Alderman and Leah Carroll each dropped a 3-pointer.

Washington Academy was led by Raeanah Reynolds with 7 points and Sarah Moulton with 6 points.The Raiders were 5-15 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Rachel Vose, Raeanah Reynolds and Addie Williams each had a 3-pointer.

MDI is now 13-4 with 1 game remaining. They play at home against Ellsworth on Tuesday, February 8 at 7 p.m. on Senior Recognition Night. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device. The game will also be live-streamed on the MDI NFHS Channel (subscription required)

Washington Academy is 8-8 and has 1 game remaining, at Caribou on Thursday, February 10th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos

Line Score

1234T
Washington Academy Girls8681436
MDI Girls2818171881

Box Score

Washington Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
5Grace Gray000000
10Savannah Crowley422002
11Rachel Vose310103
12Kate Taylor422001
13Kaitlyn Smith411022
14Sarah Moulton622024
15Marissa Cates000000
21Raeanah Reynolds732101
23Addie Williams521100
24Kelci Williams311012
25Izzy Crowley000000
TOTALS3614113515

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw211000
3Alla Hanley000000
5Emma Simard100012
11Elena Alderman943100
13Emily Carter000000
15Grace Witham844004
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll1365100
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray720211
33Lexi Tozier1466023
35Mollie Gray1431268
43Elizabeth Jones1355034
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS81312561322

MDI-Washington Academy Girls Basketball

The MDI Trojans played host to the Washington Academy Raiders on Saturday, February 5, 2022
