MDI Holds Off Woodland in Exhibition Game Saturday 5-3

The MDI Trojans beat the Woodland Dragons 5-3 in an 8-inning exhibition game on Saturday, April 16 in Baileyville

The Trojans led 1-0 after 6 innings before scoring 4 runs in the top of the 7th. Woodland answered with a run in the bottom of the 7th and 2 in the bottom of the 8th inning.

Jay Haney started on the hill for MDI and was masterful, spinning a 5.0 inning no-hitter, striking out 8 without walking a batter. Colin Sullivan pitched 2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run striking out 5 and walking 2. Joey Wellman-Clouse pitched the 8th allowing 2 runs.

MDI had 7 hits, 4 of which were for extra bases. Haney had a triple. Cal Hodgdon and Brendan Graves each had a double. Sullivan had a double and single. Wellman-Cluse and Ian MacDonnell each had a single.

Evan Curtis started on the mound for the Dragons. Curtis pitched 3.0 innings holding the Trojans hitless. He struck out 2. Cyrus Sewell pitched 4 innings allowing 5 hits on 5 runs. He struck out and walked 3 batters. Sheayn Ferreira pitched the 8th, striking out and walking 1.

Jack Downing and Shain McIver tripled for Woodland. Wyatt Cropley had a single.

MDI opens the regular season at home on Tuesday, April 25th against Ellsworth at 4:30 p.m.

Woodland opens the season on Wednesday, April 19th at 1 p.m. against Narraguagus at home.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week resumes, starting next week. You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week April 17-22 HERE by Sunday, April 23rd. You'll then be able to vote on the nominees April 24-27th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 1 Winner being announced on Friday, April 28th.