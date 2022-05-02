MDI Shutout by John Bapst 8-0 Monday Afternoon

The John Bapst Crusaders shutout the MDI Trojans 8-0 on Monday afternoon, May 2nd at Husson University as Allen Wheaton limited the Trojans to just 2 hits.

Wheaton struck out 14 and didn't walk a batter. MDI's lone hits were by Quentin Pileggi and Jay Haney.

AJ Lozano started for MDi and he allowed 6 runs on 4 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 2. Noah Keeley pitched the final 2 innings allowing 2 runs while striking out 1 and walking 2.

Allen Wheaton, Jack Mason, Jon Pangburn and Caleb Robbins each singled for the Crusaders. John Bapst had 9 stolen bases, led by Nik Hachey who swiped 3 bags.

MDI is now 3-2 and will pay host to GSA on Wednesday, May 4th at 4;30 p.m.

John Bapst is 4-1 and plays at MCI on Wednesday, May 4th at 4 p.m.