The MDI Trojans beat the John Bapst Crusaders 9-3 on Thursday, May 8th in Bar Harbor.

Ella Watson pitched a 4-hitter complete game for the Trojans. She allowed 3 runs and 3 hits, striking out 10 and walking 4.

At the plate Ali Horner was 2-3 with a pair of doubles and a run batted in. Taylor Grant was 1-4 with 2 runs batted in. Grace Hodgdon , Ella Watson and Cate Brown each singled for MDI.

MDI had 8 stolen bases. Hodgdon swiped 3 bases. Brown stole 2 bases. Alahna Terry, Watson and Lexie Tozier each had 1 stolen base.

Meredith Walsh took the loss for the Crusaders. She pitched a complete game allowing the 9 runs, 5 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 6.

Anna Smith had a double for John Bapst. Grace Bouchard, Anna Smith and Olivia Hagstrom each singled for the Crusaders.

Bapst had 6 stolen bases. Bouchard and Kylee Lawson each had 2 stolen bases. Addison Clukey and Hagstrom each had 1 stolen base.

MDI is now 3-2. They will host in Caribou in a doubleheader on Monday afternoon, May 12th.

John Bapst is 3-3. They will travel to Presque Isle to play the Wildcats on Saturday May 10th.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos!

MDI-John Bapst Softball The Trojans hosted the John Bapst Crusaders on Thursday, May 8th Gallery Credit: Chris Popper

