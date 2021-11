MDI’s Emily Carter Finishes 14th in New England Ladies’ Golf Championship – Best Maine Ladies’ Score

The 29th Annual New England Interscholastic Golf Championship was held Monday, November 1st at Mohegan Sun Golf Course in Baltic, Connecticut.

Emily Carter - Senior Photo Chris Popper

MDI High School's Emily Carter finished with a 85, which was +13, putting her in 14th position in the Lady's Championship, the best Maine finisher.

In the Men's flight, Kellen Adickes from Lincoln Academy was the top Maine finisher, with a round of 80 which was +8, finishing tied for 21st.

Here are all the Maine results

Ladies' Tournament

14 Emily Carter +13 - 85 MDI High School

20 Nicole Walker +17 - 89 Gorham

27 Jade Haylock +23 - 95 Leavitt

T29 Chyenne Couture +25 - 97 Noble

T33 Alexis McCormick +31 - 103 Leavitt

T39 Taylor Gardner +35 - 107 Hampden Academy

T45 Leah Dechaine +41 - 113 MCI

49 Caitlyn Chabot +57 -129

Withdrew - Remy Levin - Bonny Eagle

Did Not Finish - Ruby Haylock - Leavitt

Men's Tournament

T21 Kellen Adickes +8 - 80 Lincoln Academy

T25 Lucas Flaherty +9 - 81 South Portland

T25 Elliot Spaulding +9 - 81 Freeport

T41 Edoardo Galazzi +12 - 84 Thornton Academy

T57 Nate Hagedorn +18 - 90 Yarmouth

T61 Noah McLellan +20 - 92

T61 Quinn Dillon +20 -92 Gorham

T66 Cole Binnette +22 - 94 Kennebunk

Withdrew - Wyatt Smith - Dirigo

