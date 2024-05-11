MDI’s Preston Tripp No-hits Bucksport as Trojans Win 10-0

Freshman Preston Tripp threw a no-hitter in Bar Harbor on Friday, May 10th as the MDI Trojans beat the Bucksport Golden Bucks 10-0 in a 5-inning game.

Tripp struck out 4, and walked 1, facing just 16 batters.

Jay Haney had a productive day at the plate, going 2-4 and driving in 4 runs. Cal Hodgdon had 2 hits. Tripp helped himself at the plate, going 2-2 and driving in a run.

Colin Sullivan, leading off was 1-3 with a triple and 2 runs batted in. Nick Jacobs had a single and drove in a run. Jacob Shields singled for the Trojans.

MDI swiped 9 bases, with Hodgdon and Joey Wellman-Clouse each stealing 2 bases.

Ryan Winchester took the loss for the Golden Bucks. He struck out 3 and walked 2, allowing the 10 hits and 10 runs.

MDI now 6-3 will play at Old Town on Tuesday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m.

Bucksport, now 6-2 travels to Thorndike to play Mount View on Monday, May 13th at 4 p.m.

