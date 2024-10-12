Meet Phoebe Maine Women’s Hockey’s Youngest and Most Passionate Fan

It's hard to argue that 1 year old Phoebe Genthner is the Maine Women's Hockey Team's youngest and most passionate fan!

Phoebe,.Molly and Forrest Genthner Photo Chris Popper

Consider this, Phoebe is just a year old and she has already seen 26 women's hockey games last year. She saw her 1st game when she was just 4 days old!

This year, Phoebe, mom Molly and Dad Forrest plan on seeing every Maine Women's Hockey game, both home and away!

Dad Forrest proudly showed off his new license plate that arrived in the mail today!

Photo Chris Popper

As Dad told me, when they go to an opposing rink, they want to represent and leave no doubt to anyone in the parking lot that there are Maine Women's Hockey fans in the house!

What's ironic is that neither Mom or Dad played hockey, and Dad doesn't know how to skate. But as Mom told me they love the style of Maine Women's Hockey. We are pretty sure that there will be about 25 Maine Women's Hockey players just waiting to teach Phoebe how to skate when she gets a little older!