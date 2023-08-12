Meet the Maine Black Bears Football Team and Enjoy Pizza and a Movie

The University of Maine Football Team invites you to come to the Alfond Stadium on Sunday August 20th for their annual Meet the Bears' Night!

The Meet the Bears clinic is FREE and open to everyone! Meet the Bears begins at 3:30. That will be followed by a free showing of the movie, The Super Mario Brothers Movie on the video board at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Fans in attendance can enjoy free pizza (from the Orono House of Pizza) and Pepsi on the field. Fans will also receive free posters and have the opportunity to have them signed by the players.

Those wishing to attend are asked to preregister HERE

The Bear Necessities shop will be open from Noon to 5 p.m.

Children are encouraged to sign up for the Bananas Cub Club. Children signing up for the Free club receive

Signature Cub Club drawstring bag

Customized Cub Club lanyard and official Cub Club credential

Coupon to Bear Necessities, the official team store of UMaine Athletics

Personalized 'Welcome' letter from Bananas

FREE tickets to select UMaine games

A special piggy bank, courtesy of Bangor Savings Bank