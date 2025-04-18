Meghan MacDonald Named Head Coach of Penobscot Pioneers Girls Hockey Team

Meghan MacDonald has been named the Head Coach of the Penobscot Pioneers Girls Hockey Team for the 2025-2026 season. The Pioneers are the cooperative team that includes female athletes from Bangor, Brewer, Hampden Academy, John Bapst, Old Town, Orono and Hermon.

MacDonald has been a volunteer assistant and full-time assistant in parts of the program's 1st 3 years. She replaces Jarrod Williams who stepped away from coaching atter this past season.

MacDonald was a goalie for the Providence Friars Women's Hockey Team in college.

David Utterback, the Athletic Administrator of the Brewer School Department and lead administrator for the Pioneers Cooperative Program said "We are excited for the girls in this region to be led by someone like Meghan MacDonald. She was one of the original "Pioneers" of girls ice hockey in Penobscot County and an inspiration to the program's name. Girls ice hockey is in great hands with Meghan at the controls of the high school opportunity in this region."

The Pioneers will hold voluntary summer workouts, with an official start to their season being on Monday, November 3rd.

Get our free mobile app