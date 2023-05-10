Messalonskee 1-Hits Bangor Wins 12-0

The Messalonskee Eagles 1-hit the Bangor Rams, winning 12-0 in a 5-inning run-ruled game in Bangor on Wednesday, May 10th.

Morgan Wills was dominant in the circle. She allowed just 1 hit, striking out 13 and walking 1 in 5 innings.

Bangor's lone hit came off of the bat of Casey Carter.

Raegan Sprague went 3.0 innings allowing 7 hits and 5 runs. She struck out and walked 1. Taylor Clark came on, pitching the final 2 innings allowing 6hits and 7 runs. She struck out 1 and walked 2.

Elise McDonald batting leadoff was 3-4 with a RBI, scoring 2 runs. Audrey Mihm was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, scoring 2 runs and driving in 3. Wills helped herself at the plate. Batting clean-up she was 3-4 with a double, driving in 3 runs and scoring twice. Lexis Bayne had 2 hits. Isabel Culver and Kyra Cummings each singled for Messalonskee.

Bangor is now 3-5 and play at Old Town against the Coyotes on Friday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 4-3. They play at Turner against the Leavitt Hornets on Friday, May 12th at 4 p.m.

You can vote for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week HERE. Voting ends Thursday, May 11th at 11:59 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 8-13 HERE by Sunday, May 14th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 15th - 18th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 4 Winner being announced on Friday, May 19th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.