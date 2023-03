Former Nokomis High school standouts Cooper and Ace Flagg and Montverde Academy the #1 seed were stunned by #8 seeded Sunrise Christian Academy out of Bel Aire Kansas 46-45 in the Geico Nationals. Montverde Academy's season ends at 23-3.

Check out the highlights of the game

Cooper had a chance to win it for Montverde at the buzzer, but his tip-in attempt missed.