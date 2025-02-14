MPA Announces Indoor Track Start Time Change and Nordic Ski, Class A Swim Rescheduled

Due to the forecast and travel concerns for Sunday, and to allow the tournament locations sufficient time to remove snow, the following is a revised schedule for the Indoor Track and the Nordic Ski Championship and Class A Swimming.

Indoor Track Championships scheduled for February 17th at University of Southern Maine (Class A) and Bates College (Class B) will have delayed start times with Class A beginning at 2 p.m. and Class B at 3 p.m.

Nordic Skiing at Black Mountain has been rescheduled from February 17-18 to February 18 and 19.

State Swim Championship – Class A at Husson University

State Dive Meet (Class A/B and Boys/Girls) – February 14, 2025 – Husson University; building opens at 4:30.; Dive warm-ups at 4:45 p.m., Dive Meet starts at 6:00 p.m.

Class A - Girls, February 17, 2025 – Husson University: building opens at 2:00 p.m.; Swim warm-up 2:30 p.m., Swim Meet 4:00 p.

The Husson administration is concerned about snow cleanup and any changes will be made Sunday, if necessary.

Class B – Girls, February 17, 2025 – Bowdoin College (Greason Pool); building opens at 9:00 a.m.; Swim warm-up 9:30 a.m., Swim Meet 11:00 a.m.

Class A - Boys, February 18, 2025 – Husson University: building opens at 8:00 a.m.; Swim warm-up 8:30 a.m., Swim Meet 10:00 a.m.

Class B – Boys, February 18, 2025 – Bowdoin College (Greason Pool); building opens at 9:00 a.m.; Swim warm-up 9:30 a.m., Swim Meet 11:00 a.m.

Best of luck to all! Drive carefully!