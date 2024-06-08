Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Softball Finalists Named

Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

The finalists for Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Softball were announced on Friday, June 7th. They are

Softball

  • Sadie Armstrong - Portland
  • Saige Evans - Old Town
  • Brooke Gerry - Windham
  • Mia Koots - Nokomis
  • McKayla Kortes -York
  • Lily Noyes - Skowhegan
  • Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley
  • Lily Rawnsley - NYA
  • Zoe Soule - Hall-Dale
  • Taylor Takatsu - Gardiner

Baseball

  • Marky Axelsen - Greely
  • Noah Carpenter - Leavitt
  • Trent Drouin - Oak Hill
  • Jackson Lizotte - Old Town
  • Collin Peckham - Hampden Academy
  • Brennan Rumphy - Falmouth
  • Caleb Vacchiano - Sacopee Valley

 

Credit - Dave Eid via Twitter

Categories: High School Baseball, High School Softball

