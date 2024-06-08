Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Softball Finalists Named
The finalists for Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Softball were announced on Friday, June 7th. They are
Softball
- Sadie Armstrong - Portland
- Saige Evans - Old Town
- Brooke Gerry - Windham
- Mia Koots - Nokomis
- McKayla Kortes -York
- Lily Noyes - Skowhegan
- Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley
- Lily Rawnsley - NYA
- Zoe Soule - Hall-Dale
- Taylor Takatsu - Gardiner
Baseball
- Marky Axelsen - Greely
- Noah Carpenter - Leavitt
- Trent Drouin - Oak Hill
- Jackson Lizotte - Old Town
- Collin Peckham - Hampden Academy
- Brennan Rumphy - Falmouth
- Caleb Vacchiano - Sacopee Valley
Credit - Dave Eid via Twitter