Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Softball Finalists Named

The finalists for Mr. Maine Baseball and Miss Maine Softball were announced on Friday, June 7th. They are

Softball

Sadie Armstrong - Portland

Saige Evans - Old Town

Brooke Gerry - Windham

Mia Koots - Nokomis

McKayla Kortes -York

Lily Noyes - Skowhegan

Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley

Lily Rawnsley - NYA

Zoe Soule - Hall-Dale

Taylor Takatsu - Gardiner

Baseball

Marky Axelsen - Greely

Noah Carpenter - Leavitt

Trent Drouin - Oak Hill

Jackson Lizotte - Old Town

Collin Peckham - Hampden Academy

Brennan Rumphy - Falmouth

Caleb Vacchiano - Sacopee Valley

Credit - Dave Eid via Twitter