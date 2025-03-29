Myles Sargent Goes 5-5 Driving in 7 Runs as Maine Beats NJIT 12-4

Myles Sargent Goes 5-5 Driving in 7 Runs as Maine Beats NJIT 12-4

Maine Athletics

UMaine 2nd baseman Myles Sargent had a career-day going 5-5 and driving 7 runs as the Black Bears beat NJIT 12-4 on Friday in the opening game of the 3-game series.


Drew Reynolds was 1-3, walking twice and drove in 3 runs. His homer was his 4th of the season.

Brody Rasmussen, Dean O'Neill, Evan Menzel and Aidan Bardi each singled for Maine.

Colin Fitzgerald threw a complete game for the Black Bears and improved his record to 4-2. Fitzgerald scattered 11 hits. He struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter!

NJIT is 12-12 while Maine improves to 6-18 and 2-2 in America East. The 2 teams will play Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night's game begins at 7:45 p.m.

Maine is scheduled to return home for a 3-game series with UMass Lowell April 4-6.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You

Stacker identified musicians born in every year from 1920 to 2003 and determined the most famous born the same year as you.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports
Categories: Maine Baseball

More From 92.9 The Ticket