Myles Sargent Goes 5-5 Driving in 7 Runs as Maine Beats NJIT 12-4

UMaine 2nd baseman Myles Sargent had a career-day going 5-5 and driving 7 runs as the Black Bears beat NJIT 12-4 on Friday in the opening game of the 3-game series.

Drew Reynolds was 1-3, walking twice and drove in 3 runs. His homer was his 4th of the season.

Brody Rasmussen, Dean O'Neill, Evan Menzel and Aidan Bardi each singled for Maine.

Colin Fitzgerald threw a complete game for the Black Bears and improved his record to 4-2. Fitzgerald scattered 11 hits. He struck out 10 and didn't walk a batter!

NJIT is 12-12 while Maine improves to 6-18 and 2-2 in America East. The 2 teams will play Saturday and Sunday. Saturday night's game begins at 7:45 p.m.

Maine is scheduled to return home for a 3-game series with UMass Lowell April 4-6.

Get our free mobile app