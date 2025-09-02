I admit it, I don't know much about NBA 2K26 and it's been years since I've played video games, but I used to be a Zelda master, and would go to sleep with the Zelda theme in my head.

But I saw this video on YouTube, and if Cooper Flagg plays anything like he does in this video, he's going to have a M-O-N-S-T-E-R season for the Dallas Mavericks!

We know he'll have some trying moments on the court, but let's hope there are more highlights than lowlights in his rookie season!

