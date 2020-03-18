NFL Offers Free Access To NFL Game Pass

Starting Wednesday, March 18, the NFL will offer complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, a service that offers an extensive library of football programming for fans.

NFL Game Pass includes access to past regular and postseason games, previous seasons series including "Hard Knocks" and "A Football Life," and exclusive film sessions with some of the league's star players and coaches.

NFL Game Pass will be offered free of charge until May 31 to fans within the U.S., and starting Thursday, March 19, until July 31 to fans outside the U.S. and Canada

To sign up for their complimentary access to NFL Game Pass, fans just need to create an account on the web at NFL.com/GamePass, or via the NFL app across mobile and connected TV devices.

The offer comes amid a dearth of live sports programming as concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has caused the cancellations of major sports seasons and events.

Also on Wednesday, the NFL announced it would offer fans full-game encores each day across NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL's official YouTube channel.