NFL Today, Week 1

Here are your highlights of Week 1 of the NFL

Monday, Sept. 13

Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. EDT. Lamar Jackson will look to lead the Ravens to their sixth straight season-opening win. They’ll have to do it with a backfield hit by season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Meanwhile, Derek Carr and the Raiders will be playing their first regular-season game in front of fans since moving to Las Vegas from Oakland.

___

STARS

Passing

— Jameis Winston, Saints, tied a career high with five touchdown passes in New Orleans’ 38-3 victory over Green Bay in Jacksonville after the team was displaced by Hurricane Ida.

— Kyler Murray, Cardinals, threw for 289 yards with a career-high four TD passes and had a 2-yard TD run to lead Arizona to a 38-13 rout at Tennessee.

— Russell Wilson, Seahawks, was 18 of 23 for 254 yards and threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half to lead Seattle to a 28-16 victory at Indianapolis.

— Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score to help Kansas City rally against Cleveland for a 33-29 victory.

— Matthew Stafford, Rams, passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a dynamic debut for Los Angeles, which beat Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears 34-14.

— Jalen Hurts, Eagles, threw three touchdown passes and finished 27 of 35 for 264 yards in Philadelphia’s 32-6 rout of Atlanta.

— Justin Herbert, Chargers, threw for 337 yards and overcame a fumble into the end zone and a red-zone interception by leading scoring drives of 75, 76 and 68 yards, with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Mike Williams in Los Angeles’ 20-16 win at Washington.

___

Rushing

— Joe Mixon, Bengals, rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown in his return from a foot injury that sidelined him much of last season, helping Cincinnati to a 27-24 overtime victory over Minnesota.

— Elijah Mitchell, 49ers, filling in for injured Raheem Mostert, had a tiebreaking, 38-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and finished with 104 yards rushing in San Francisco’s 41-33 win at Detroit.

— Nick Chubb, Browns, had 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 33-29 loss at Kansas City.

— Christian McCaffrey, Panthers, ran for 98 yards and caught nine passes for 89 yards to help Carolina top the New York Jets 19-14.

— Melvin Gordon III, Broncos, had 70 of his 101 yards rushing on a late touchdown run in Denver’s 27-13 victory over the New York Giants.

— David Montgomery, Bears, rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown in Chicago’s 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

___

Receiving

— Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, Chiefs. Hill caught 11 passes for 197 yards and a touchdown to help Kansas City rally to beat Cleveland 33-29, while Kelce had two TD catches and finished with six receptions for 76 yards.

— Christian Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, each had two touchdown receptions in Arizona’s 38-13 victory at Tennessee.

— Adam Thielen, Vikings, caught two TD passes from Kirk Cousins in Minnesota’s 27-24 loss at Cincinnati.

— Deebo Samuel, 49ers, had nine catches for a career-high 189 yards in San Francisco’s 41-22 win at Detroit.

— Juwan Johnson, Saints, caught two of Jameis Winston’s five TD passes in New Orleans’ 38-3 victory over Green Bay.

___

Special Teams

— Evan McPherson, Bengals, kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to push Cincinnati to a 27-24 win over Minnesota.

— Kicker Matt Ammendola, Jets, took over punting duties when Braden Mann injured his left knee and averaged 48.5 yards on six kicks — including a 65-yarder — in New York’s 19-14 loss at Carolina.

— Miles Killebrew and Ulysees Gilbert, Steelers. Killebrew block Matt Haack’s punt and Gilbert scooped up the loose ball at the Buffalo 9 and ran it in untouched for a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 23-16 win.

___

Defense

— Chandler Jones, Cardinals, had a career-high five sacks and forced two fumbles that Arizona turned into 14 points in a 38-13 win at Tennessee.

— Dre Greenlaw, 49ers, returned an interception 39 yards for a touchdown to help San Francisco top Detroit 41-33.

— T.J. Watt, Steelers, had two sacks and a forced fumble in his first game after signing a four-year, $112 million contract extension that made him the NFL’s top-paid defensive player, helping Pittsburgh to a 23-16 victory at Buffalo.

— Xavien Howard , Dolphins, recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter to help Miami hold on for a 17-16 win over New England.

— Shaq Thompson, Panthers, had 10 tackles, a sack, an interception and broke up three passes in Carolina’s 19-14 win over the New York Jets.

— Germaine Pratt, Bengals, recovered Dalvin Cook’s fumble to set up the winning drive in Cincinnati’s 27-24 overtime victory over Minnesota.

___

MILESTONES

Patrick Mahomes passed for 337 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 33-29 win over Cleveland, giving him 14,489 yards passing in 47 starts. That surpassed Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner (14,372) for the most by a player in his first 50 career starts. Mahomes’ 117 touchdown passes topped Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (116) for the most in a player’s first 50. ... Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards in the Los Angeles Chargers’ 20-16 win at Washington, joining Mahomes as the only players in league history with 4,500 yards passing in his first 16 career starts. ... Arizona’s Kyler Murray has four career games with at least three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown, tying Josh Allen and Jack Kemp for the most such games in a player’s first three seasons.

___

STREAKS & STATS

With their 33-29 loss to Kansas City, the Browns fell to 1-21-1 in season openers since returning to Cleveland in 1999, extending their NFL mark to 17 consecutive defeats. They haven’t won an opener on the road since the 1994 season. ... The Chargers went 14 of 19 on third downs in Los Angeles’ 20-16 victory at Washington. ... Russell Wilson led Seattle to touchdowns on its first two drives and posted a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in the first half of the Seahawks’ 28-16 win at Indianapolis. He finished with the second-highest single-game rating of his 10-year career, 152.3, and his four TD passes were one short of matching his career high. ... Indianapolis QB Carson Wentz fell to 0-6 all time against Seattle, losing 28-16 in his Colts debut. ... Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger posted his 36th career fourth-quarter comeback in a 23-16 win at Buffalo to tie Drew Brees for third on the NFL’s career list. ... Minnesota was penalized 12 times for 116 yards, including for three false starts on the first drive of the game in a 27-24 overtime loss at Cincinnati. The Vikings had four penalties on their first eight plays. ... Trevor Lawrence’s 332 yards passing in Jacksonville’s 37-21 loss at Houston were the third-most yards by a No. 1 overall pick in his first career start in the Super Bowl era. Only Carolina’s Cam Newton (422 in 2011) and Tampa Bay’s Vinny Testaverde (369 in 1987) had more. ... Rams coach Sean McVay improved to 5-0 in season openers with Los Angeles’ 34-14 win over Chicago.