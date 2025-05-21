The Nokomis Warriors Baseball Team beat Belfast 11-2 in Belfast on Wednesday, May 21st, outhitting the Lions 13-4.

Seth Bowden picked up the win for the Warriors. He pitched a complete game, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 4.

Bowden helped himself at the plate, hitting in a homer, and driving in 2 runs. Owen Menard was 3-4 with a single, double and homer, driving in 4 runs. Owen Buck had 2 hits and drove in 2 runs. Tiom Nyce had 2 hits and 1 run batted in. Owen Russell, Nick Scharf and Isaac Furrow each had a single with Furrow driving in a run.

Odelyn Simon had a double for Belfast. Ethan Abbott, Luke Littlefield and Jackson Faulkingham each had a single for the Lions.

Nokomis is 7-4. The Warriors will host Hermon on Friday May 23d at 4 p.m.

Belfast is 9-3. They will host Cony on Friday, May 23rd at 4 p.m.

