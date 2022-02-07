Nokomis Boys Defeat Lawrence 62-33 Saturday [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team solidified their hold on top of the Class A Boy's North Heal Point Standings with a 62-33 win at Lawrence High School on Saturday, February 5th.

Nokomis led 19-7 at the end end of the 1st Quarter and 32-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 48-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Cooper Flagg led the way with 16 points while Ace Flagg and Connor Sides each had 10 points. The Warriors were 4-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Alex Grant, Dawson Townsend, Connor Sides and Cooper Flagg each dropped a 3-pointer for Nokomis.

Lawrence was led by Conner Nutting who had a game high 18 points. The Bulldogs were 4-7 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Conner Nutting, Cohen Lawrence and Gavin Lunt each had a 3-pointer.

The Warriors are now 16-1 and close out the regular season on Tuesday, February 8th at home against Messalonskee

Lawrence is 5-11 and have 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play on Tuesday, February 8th at home against Gardiner and then close out the regular season on Wednesday February 9th at Cony.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Boys 19 13 16 14 62 Lawrence Boys 7 9 4 13 33

Box Score

Nokomis

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Kellen Peavey 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Alex Grant 5 2 1 1 0 0 5 Jake Noyes 3 1 1 0 1 2 10 Dawson Townsend 5 2 1 1 0 0 11 Ace Flagg 10 5 5 0 0 2 12 Grady Hartsgrove 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Cody Chretien 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Connor Sides 10 4 3 1 1 2 20 Mason Hopkins 2 1 1 0 0 0 21 Ethan Cole 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Hunter Flagg 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Cooper Flagg 16 7 6 1 1 3 35 Madden White 9 4 4 0 1 2 TOTALS 62 27 23 4 4 11

Lawrence