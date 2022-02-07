Nokomis Boys Defeat Lawrence 62-33 Saturday [STATS]

Nokomis Boys Defeat Lawrence 62-33 Saturday [STATS]

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team solidified their hold on top of the Class A Boy's North Heal Point Standings with a 62-33 win at Lawrence High School on Saturday, February 5th.

Nokomis led 19-7 at the end end of the 1st Quarter and 32-16 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 48-20 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Cooper Flagg led the way with 16 points while Ace Flagg and Connor Sides each had 10 points. The Warriors were 4-11 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Alex Grant, Dawson Townsend, Connor Sides and Cooper Flagg each dropped a 3-pointer for Nokomis.

Lawrence was led by Conner Nutting who had a game high 18 points. The Bulldogs were 4-7 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Conner Nutting, Cohen Lawrence and Gavin Lunt each had a 3-pointer.

The Warriors are now 16-1 and close out the regular season on Tuesday, February 8th at home against Messalonskee

Lawrence is 5-11 and have 2 games remaining in the regular season. They play on Tuesday, February 8th at home against Gardiner and then close out the regular season on Wednesday February 9th at Cony.

Line Score

1234T
Nokomis Boys1913161462
Lawrence Boys7941333

Box Score

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant521100
5Jake Noyes311012
10Dawson Townsend521100
11Ace Flagg1055002
12Grady Hartsgrove000000
14Cody Chretien000000
15Connor Sides1043112
20Mason Hopkins211000
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg211000
32Cooper Flagg1676113
35Madden White944012
TOTALS6227234411

Lawrence

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Cade Scott000000
3Dane Zawistowski000000
10Conner Nutting1876134
11Parker Higgins422000
12Cohen Lawrence310100
13Andrew Trombley522013
14Lucas Campbell000000
20Gavin Lunt310100
21Michael Hamlin000000
22Noah Lambert000000
23Hunter Lee000000
24Matthew Trombley000000
TOTALS331310347
Categories: Boys Basketball, High School Basketball
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top