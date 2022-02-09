Nokomis Boys End Season 17-1 Beat Messalonskee 70-45 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team ended the regular season 17-1 after beating Messalonskee 70-45 at Nokomis High School on Tuesday, February 8th.

Nokomis led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 54-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Ace Flagg led the way with 16 points while Cooper Flagg had 13 points and Madden White 12 points. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Alex Grant had 3 3's and Cooper Flagg the other 3-pointer.

Messalonske was led by Brady Bumford with 7 points while Alden Doran and Daniel Parent each had 6 points. The Eagles didn't get to the free throw line. They did have 9 3-pointers. Parent had 2 3's and Jacob Moody, Owen Axelson, Sam Dube, Brendon Roderick, Jacob Love, Drake Brunelle and Ty Bernier each had 1 3-pointer

Nokomis is the top seed in Class A North. and will have a bye and not have to play in a prelim game. They will play the winner of the 8-9 prelim game

Messalonskee is 2-15. They close out the regular season on Thursday, February 10th at Erskine Academy.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Messalonskee Boys 13 5 13 14 45 Nokomis Boys 17 19 18 16 70

Box Score

Messalonskee

Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Alden Doran 6 3 3 0 0 0 Daniel Parent 6 2 0 2 0 0 Walter Fegel 4 2 2 0 0 0 Brayden Mayo 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacob Moody 3 1 0 1 0 0 Sam Dube 7 3 2 1 0 0 Brady Bumford 0 0 0 0 0 0 Merrick Smith 4 2 2 0 0 0 Owen Axelson 3 1 0 1 0 0 Brendan Roderick 3 1 0 1 0 0 Jacob Love 3 1 0 1 0 0 Drake Brunelle 3 1 0 1 0 0 Brady Brunelle 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nick Dexter 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ty Bernier 3 1 0 1 0 0 TOTALS 45 18 9 9 - -

Nokomis