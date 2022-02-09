Nokomis Boys End Season 17-1 Beat Messalonskee 70-45 [STATS]

Photo Bonnie Popper

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team ended the regular season 17-1 after beating Messalonskee 70-45 at Nokomis High School on Tuesday, February 8th.

Nokomis led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 54-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Ace Flagg led the way with 16 points while Cooper Flagg had 13 points and Madden White 12 points. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Alex Grant had 3 3's and Cooper Flagg the other 3-pointer.

Messalonske was led by Brady Bumford with 7 points while Alden Doran and Daniel Parent each had 6 points. The Eagles didn't get to the free throw line. They did have 9 3-pointers. Parent had 2 3's and Jacob Moody, Owen Axelson, Sam Dube, Brendon Roderick, Jacob Love, Drake Brunelle and Ty Bernier each had 1 3-pointer

Nokomis is the top seed in Class A North. and will have a bye and not have to play in a prelim game. They will play the winner of the 8-9 prelim game

Messalonskee is 2-15. They close out the regular season on Thursday, February 10th at Erskine Academy.

Line Score

1234T
Messalonskee Boys135131445
Nokomis Boys1719181670

Box Score

Messalonskee

NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
Alden Doran633000
Daniel Parent620200
Walter Fegel422000
Brayden Mayo000000
Jacob Moody310100
Sam Dube732100
Brady Bumford000000
Merrick Smith422000
Owen Axelson310100
Brendan Roderick310100
Jacob Love310100
Drake Brunelle310100
Brady Brunelle000000
Nick Dexter000000
Ty Bernier310100
TOTALS451899--

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant930300
5Jake Noyes200022
10Dawson Townsend211000
11Ace Flagg1688003
12Grady Hartsgrove000000
14Cody Chretien311012
15Connor Sides722033
20Mason Hopkins000000
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg633001
32Cooper Flagg1365102
35Madden White1244045
TOTALS70282441018
