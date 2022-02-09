Nokomis Boys End Season 17-1 Beat Messalonskee 70-45 [STATS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team ended the regular season 17-1 after beating Messalonskee 70-45 at Nokomis High School on Tuesday, February 8th.
Nokomis led 17-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors led 54-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Ace Flagg led the way with 16 points while Cooper Flagg had 13 points and Madden White 12 points. The Warriors were 10-15 from the free throw line and had 4 3-pointers. Alex Grant had 3 3's and Cooper Flagg the other 3-pointer.
Messalonske was led by Brady Bumford with 7 points while Alden Doran and Daniel Parent each had 6 points. The Eagles didn't get to the free throw line. They did have 9 3-pointers. Parent had 2 3's and Jacob Moody, Owen Axelson, Sam Dube, Brendon Roderick, Jacob Love, Drake Brunelle and Ty Bernier each had 1 3-pointer
Nokomis is the top seed in Class A North. and will have a bye and not have to play in a prelim game. They will play the winner of the 8-9 prelim game
Messalonskee is 2-15. They close out the regular season on Thursday, February 10th at Erskine Academy.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Messalonskee Boys
|13
|5
|13
|14
|45
|Nokomis Boys
|17
|19
|18
|16
|70
Box Score
Messalonskee
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Alden Doran
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Daniel Parent
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Walter Fegel
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Brayden Mayo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacob Moody
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Dube
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brady Bumford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrick Smith
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Owen Axelson
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brendan Roderick
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jacob Love
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Drake Brunelle
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brady Brunelle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nick Dexter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ty Bernier
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|45
|18
|9
|9
|-
|-
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Kellen Peavey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Grant
|9
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Jake Noyes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|Dawson Townsend
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Ace Flagg
|16
|8
|8
|0
|0
|3
|12
|Grady Hartsgrove
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cody Chretien
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|15
|Connor Sides
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|20
|Mason Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Ethan Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Flagg
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|32
|Cooper Flagg
|13
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|35
|Madden White
|12
|4
|4
|0
|4
|5
|TOTALS
|70
|28
|24
|4
|10
|18