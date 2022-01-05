Nokomis Boys Too Much for Lawrence – Win 68-25 [STATS]

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team defeated the Lawrence Bulldogs 68-25 on Tuesday, January 4th at Nokomis High School in Newport.

The Warriors jumped out to a 20-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and increased their lead to 23 points at the end of the 1st Half, 33-10. They extended their lead again in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Lawrence 26-5, to make it 59-15.

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Madden White had a game-high 16 points, while Ace and Cooper Flagg finished with 15 points each. The Warriors were 7-8 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Hunter Flagg.

Lawrence was led by Parker Higgins with 10 points. The Bulldogs were 0-1 from the free throw line, and had 1 3-pointer on the night, by Cade Scott.

Nokomis is now 6-1 and will play at home against Skowhegan on Thursday, January 6th.

Lawrence is now 2-5 and will play host to Messalonskee on Thursday, January 6th.

Line Score

1234T
Lawrence Boys8251025
Nokomis Boys201326968

Box Score

Lawrence

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Cade Scott30100
Dane Zawistowski00000
Conner Nutting00000
Parker Higgins105001
Cohen Lawrence00000
Andrew Trombley42000
Lucas Campbell00000
Gavin Lunt42000
Michael Hamlin21000
Noah Lambert00000
Hunter Lee21000
Matthew Trombley00000
TOTALS25111-1

Nokomis

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Kellen Peavey00000
Alex Grant21000
Jake Noyes00000
Dawson Townsend00000
Ace Flagg156033
Grady Hartsgrove31011
Cody Chretien21000
Connor Sides52012
Mason Hopkins21000
Ethan Cole21000
Hunter Flagg61111
Cooper Flagg157011
Madden White168000
TOTALS6829178

