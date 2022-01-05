Nokomis Boys Too Much for Lawrence – Win 68-25 [STATS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team defeated the Lawrence Bulldogs 68-25 on Tuesday, January 4th at Nokomis High School in Newport.
The Warriors jumped out to a 20-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and increased their lead to 23 points at the end of the 1st Half, 33-10. They extended their lead again in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Lawrence 26-5, to make it 59-15.
Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Madden White had a game-high 16 points, while Ace and Cooper Flagg finished with 15 points each. The Warriors were 7-8 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Hunter Flagg.
Lawrence was led by Parker Higgins with 10 points. The Bulldogs were 0-1 from the free throw line, and had 1 3-pointer on the night, by Cade Scott.
Nokomis is now 6-1 and will play at home against Skowhegan on Thursday, January 6th.
Lawrence is now 2-5 and will play host to Messalonskee on Thursday, January 6th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Lawrence Boys
|8
|2
|5
|10
|25
|Nokomis Boys
|20
|13
|26
|9
|68
Box Score
Lawrence
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Cade Scott
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Dane Zawistowski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conner Nutting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker Higgins
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Cohen Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andrew Trombley
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lucas Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gavin Lunt
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Michael Hamlin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Lambert
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Lee
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Matthew Trombley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|25
|11
|1
|-
|1
Nokomis
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Kellen Peavey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alex Grant
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jake Noyes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson Townsend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ace Flagg
|15
|6
|0
|3
|3
|Grady Hartsgrove
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cody Chretien
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Connor Sides
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Mason Hopkins
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ethan Cole
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter Flagg
|6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cooper Flagg
|15
|7
|0
|1
|1
|Madden White
|16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|68
|29
|1
|7
|8
