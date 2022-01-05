Nokomis Boys Too Much for Lawrence – Win 68-25 [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team defeated the Lawrence Bulldogs 68-25 on Tuesday, January 4th at Nokomis High School in Newport.

The Warriors jumped out to a 20-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and increased their lead to 23 points at the end of the 1st Half, 33-10. They extended their lead again in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Lawrence 26-5, to make it 59-15.

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Madden White had a game-high 16 points, while Ace and Cooper Flagg finished with 15 points each. The Warriors were 7-8 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Hunter Flagg.

Lawrence was led by Parker Higgins with 10 points. The Bulldogs were 0-1 from the free throw line, and had 1 3-pointer on the night, by Cade Scott.

Nokomis is now 6-1 and will play at home against Skowhegan on Thursday, January 6th.

Lawrence is now 2-5 and will play host to Messalonskee on Thursday, January 6th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Lawrence Boys 8 2 5 10 25 Nokomis Boys 20 13 26 9 68

Box Score

Lawrence

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Cade Scott 3 0 1 0 0 Dane Zawistowski 0 0 0 0 0 Conner Nutting 0 0 0 0 0 Parker Higgins 10 5 0 0 1 Cohen Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 Andrew Trombley 4 2 0 0 0 Lucas Campbell 0 0 0 0 0 Gavin Lunt 4 2 0 0 0 Michael Hamlin 2 1 0 0 0 Noah Lambert 0 0 0 0 0 Hunter Lee 2 1 0 0 0 Matthew Trombley 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 25 11 1 - 1

Nokomis

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Kellen Peavey 0 0 0 0 0 Alex Grant 2 1 0 0 0 Jake Noyes 0 0 0 0 0 Dawson Townsend 0 0 0 0 0 Ace Flagg 15 6 0 3 3 Grady Hartsgrove 3 1 0 1 1 Cody Chretien 2 1 0 0 0 Connor Sides 5 2 0 1 2 Mason Hopkins 2 1 0 0 0 Ethan Cole 2 1 0 0 0 Hunter Flagg 6 1 1 1 1 Cooper Flagg 15 7 0 1 1 Madden White 16 8 0 0 0 TOTALS 68 29 1 7 8