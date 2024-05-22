Nokomis Edges Lawrence 3-2

The Nokomis Warriors edged the Lawrence Bulldogs 3-2 in Newport on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Mia Coots was in the circle for the Warriors, striking out 10 and allowing 4 hits. She didn't walk a batter, allowing 2 hits, 1 of which was earned. She hit 2 batters.

Sydney King, the 1st baseman, batting 3rd was 3-3, with a double and drove in a run for Nokomis.

Jenna Sawtelle had a pair of singles for Nokomis, driving in a run. Delanie Randlett, and Annie Nyce each singled.

Mackenzie McAvoy started in the circle for Lawrence, going 3.1 innings. She allowed 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 1. Maylie Knox pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out and walked 1.

McAvoy, Ruby Pierce, Kayci Ross and Leah Gallant each singled for Lawrence.

Nokomis is 12-2. They have 2 games left in the regular season. They will host Cony on Friday, May 24th at 3:30 and then conclude the regular season at home on Tuesday, May 28th at 4 p.m. against Leavitt.

Lawrence is 7-8. They will conclude the regular season at Mt. Blue on Tuesday, May 28th at 4 p.m.

