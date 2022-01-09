Nokomis Girls Fall to Cony 68-37 [STATS]

The Nokomis Warriors Girls Basketball Team fell to Cony in Newport on Saturday, January 8th 68-37.

Cony led 18-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led the Warriors 54-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Briana Townsend led the Warriors with 19 points. Emma Hodgdon and Sydney King each had 5 points for Nokomis. They were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Townsend scored 2 of the Warrior's 3-pointers and Sydney King had the other.

Cony had 3 players in double figures. Indiya Clarke had a game-high 22 points. Sage Fortin had 19 points and Alyssa Redman had 13 points. The Rams were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 9 3-pointers. Fortin had 5 3-pointers and Redman and Clarke each had 2 3-pointers for Cony.

The Warriors are 0-9 and will look for their 1st win of the season when they play at Gardiner on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cony is now 7-2 and will play host to Skowhegan on Tuesday, January 11th.

Thanks to Coach Crockett for the stats

Linescore

1 2 3 4 T Cony Girls 18 13 21 16 68 Nokomis Girls 7 12 7 11 37

Box Score

Cony

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Morgan Cunningham 4 2 2 0 0 0 2 Raegan Bechard 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Sage Fortin 19 6 1 5 2 4 4 Alyssa Redman 13 5 3 2 1 2 10 Reilley Fleck 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Bri Madore 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Emma Doiron 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Abby Morrill 4 2 2 0 0 0 20 Indiya Clarke 22 9 7 2 2 3 21 Sierra Prebit 6 3 3 0 0 0 22 Kristen Kirk 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Kylie Quinn 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 68 27 18 9 5 9

Nokomis