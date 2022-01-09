Nokomis Girls Fall to Cony 68-37 [STATS]

The Nokomis Warriors Girls Basketball Team fell to Cony in Newport on Saturday, January 8th 68-37.

Cony led 18-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 31-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led the Warriors 54-26 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Briana Townsend led the Warriors with 19 points. Emma Hodgdon and Sydney King each had 5 points for Nokomis. They were 4-8 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Townsend scored 2 of the Warrior's 3-pointers and Sydney King had the other.

Cony had 3 players in double figures. Indiya Clarke had a game-high 22 points. Sage Fortin had 19 points and Alyssa Redman had 13 points. The Rams were 5-9 from the free throw line and had 9 3-pointers. Fortin had 5 3-pointers and Redman and Clarke each had 2 3-pointers for Cony.

The Warriors are 0-9 and will look for their 1st win of the season when they play at Gardiner on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cony is now 7-2 and will play host to Skowhegan on Tuesday, January 11th.

Thanks to Coach Crockett for the stats

Linescore

1234T
Cony Girls1813211668
Nokomis Girls71271137

Box Score

Cony

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Morgan Cunningham422000
2Raegan Bechard000000
3Sage Fortin1961524
4Alyssa Redman1353212
10Reilley Fleck000000
11Bri Madore000000
12Emma Doiron000000
13Abby Morrill422000
20Indiya Clarke2297223
21Sierra Prebit633000
22Kristen Kirk000000
30Kylie Quinn000000
TOTALS682718959

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
10Emberli Michaud211000
11Kiersten Condon211000
12Danica Migliore000000
13Alexa Brann000000
15Eliya Drummond000000
20Sydney King521100
22Briana Townsend1975234
23Evalynn Littlefield211000
24Emma Marble000002
30M Walker211000
44Addison Hawthorne000000
50Emma Hodgdon522012
TOTALS371512348
