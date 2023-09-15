Nokomis Golf Beats Lawrence 152-183

The Nokomis Golf Team beat Lawrence 152-183 on Wednesday, September 13th at the Clinton Golf Course.

It was the lowest combined round that long-time Nokomis Golf Coach Matt Brown remembered Nokomis shooting!

Nokomis' golfers Alex Grant and SJ Welch were co-medalists with a round of 37!

Here are the individual scores

Lawrence

Liz Holden - 44

Zachary Hill -46

Jacob Frazee - 46

Matt Quigley - 47

Broden Foster - 50

Nokomis

Alex Grant - 37

SJ Welch - 37

Daegen Trafton - 39

Cadin Chretien - 39

Owen Buck - 47

Hunter Goodblood - 58

Nokomis is now 7-0 on the season, while Lawrence is 3-3.

