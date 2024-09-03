Nokomis Golf Defeats MCI 157-231

The Nokomis Golf Team improved to 3-0 in the young golf season, defeating MCI 157-231 on Tuesday, September 3rd at a match played at Fogg Brook Golf Course in Palmyra.

SJ Welch was the medalist with a low round of 33.

Here are the individual scores

Nokomis

SJ Welch - 33

Daegan Trafton - 40

Caden Chretien - 42

Owen Buck - 42

Hunter Goodblood - 45

Dawson Townsend - 48.

MCI

Carter Kennedy 48

Jackson Munger - 55

Noley Littlefield - 64

Mason Richards - 64

Luke Cianchette - 66

Faith Snowman - 67.

Thanks to Matt Brown for the scores.

