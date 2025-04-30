The Nokomis Warriors scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning and beat the Lawrence Bulldogs 10-0 on Wednesday afternoon in Newport. The game was stopped due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Hallie Coots picked up the win for the Warriors throwing a complete game. She struck out 3, and allowed 3 hits, without allowing a walk.

Hannah Brewer was 3-3 for the Warriors with a triple. Raegan King, leading off was 2-4 with a run batted in. Jenna Sawtelle was 2-4 with a run batted in. Leah Tasker was 2-3. Hallie Coots, Addison Hawthorne and Mackenzie Liscomb each had a single. Hawthorne drove in 2 runs.

MacKenzie McAvoy was in the circle for Lawrence. She went 4.2 innings allowing 12 hits and 10 runs, although just 2 were earned. She struck out 6.

McAvoy and Leah Tibbetts each doubled for the Bulldogs. Kayci Ross had a single.

Nokomis is 1-0. They will play at Winslow on Friday, May 2nd at 4 p.m.

Lawrence is 0-4. They will host Belfast on Saturday, May 3rd at 10 a.m.

