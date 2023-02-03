Northern B, C and Class D Regional Cheerleading Championships Schedule Monday, February 6

Here are the schedules for the Northern B, C and Class D North/South Regional Cheering Championships which will be held at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th

Class D- North/South

3:55 p.m. National Anthem

4 p.m. Bangor Christian

4:06 p.m. Narraguagus

4:12 p.m. Woodland

4:18 p.m. Central Aroostook

4:24 p.m. Fort Fairfield

4:30 p.m. Boothbay

4:36 p.m. Penquis

4:42 p.m. Machias

5 p.m. Awards

Class C North

5:40 p.m. Bucksport

5:46 p.m. Central

5:52 p.m. Dexter

5:59 p.m. Mattanawcook

6:04 p.m. Houlton

6:10 p.m. Calais

6:16 p.m. Mount View

6:22 p.m. Orono

6:28 p.m. Sumner

6:34 p.m. Foxcroft

6:40 p.m. Caribou

7 p.m. Awards

Class B North

7:20 p.m. Brewer

7:26 p.m. Old Town

7:32 p.m. Ellsworth

7:38 p.m. John Bapst

7:44 p.m. Nokomis

7:50 p.m. Belfast

7:56 p.m. Hermon

8:02 p.m. Presque Isle

8:08 p.m. Lawrence

8:14 p.m. Waterville

8:30 p.m. Awards