Northern B, C and Class D Regional Cheerleading Championships Schedule Monday, February 6

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the schedules for the Northern B, C and Class D North/South Regional Cheering Championships which will be held at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th

Class D- North/South

  • 3:55 p.m. National Anthem
  • 4 p.m. Bangor Christian
  • 4:06 p.m. Narraguagus
  • 4:12 p.m. Woodland
  • 4:18 p.m. Central Aroostook
  • 4:24 p.m. Fort Fairfield
  • 4:30 p.m. Boothbay
  • 4:36 p.m. Penquis
  • 4:42 p.m. Machias
  • 5 p.m. Awards

Class C North

  • 5:40 p.m. Bucksport
  • 5:46 p.m. Central
  • 5:52 p.m. Dexter
  • 5:59 p.m. Mattanawcook
  • 6:04 p.m. Houlton
  • 6:10 p.m. Calais
  • 6:16 p.m. Mount View
  • 6:22 p.m. Orono
  • 6:28 p.m. Sumner
  • 6:34 p.m. Foxcroft
  • 6:40 p.m. Caribou
  • 7 p.m. Awards

Class B North

  • 7:20 p.m. Brewer
  • 7:26 p.m. Old Town
  • 7:32 p.m. Ellsworth
  • 7:38 p.m. John Bapst
  • 7:44 p.m. Nokomis
  • 7:50 p.m. Belfast
  • 7:56 p.m. Hermon
  • 8:02 p.m. Presque Isle
  • 8:08 p.m. Lawrence
  • 8:14 p.m. Waterville
  • 8:30 p.m. Awards
