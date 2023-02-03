Northern B, C and Class D Regional Cheerleading Championships Schedule Monday, February 6
Here are the schedules for the Northern B, C and Class D North/South Regional Cheering Championships which will be held at Ellsworth High School on Monday, February 6th
Class D- North/South
- 3:55 p.m. National Anthem
- 4 p.m. Bangor Christian
- 4:06 p.m. Narraguagus
- 4:12 p.m. Woodland
- 4:18 p.m. Central Aroostook
- 4:24 p.m. Fort Fairfield
- 4:30 p.m. Boothbay
- 4:36 p.m. Penquis
- 4:42 p.m. Machias
- 5 p.m. Awards
Class C North
- 5:40 p.m. Bucksport
- 5:46 p.m. Central
- 5:52 p.m. Dexter
- 5:59 p.m. Mattanawcook
- 6:04 p.m. Houlton
- 6:10 p.m. Calais
- 6:16 p.m. Mount View
- 6:22 p.m. Orono
- 6:28 p.m. Sumner
- 6:34 p.m. Foxcroft
- 6:40 p.m. Caribou
- 7 p.m. Awards
Class B North
- 7:20 p.m. Brewer
- 7:26 p.m. Old Town
- 7:32 p.m. Ellsworth
- 7:38 p.m. John Bapst
- 7:44 p.m. Nokomis
- 7:50 p.m. Belfast
- 7:56 p.m. Hermon
- 8:02 p.m. Presque Isle
- 8:08 p.m. Lawrence
- 8:14 p.m. Waterville
- 8:30 p.m. Awards
