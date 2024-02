Here are the Northern Maine Basketball Class B-C-D Boys and Girls Tourney Brackets. All games will be at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor

As a reminder you'll need to purchase your tickets online, and the Cross Insurance Center is a cashless venue.

Check back and these will be updated as the Tourney progresses

Class B Boys

Prelim

#1 Ellsworth 15-3 Bye

#2 Maranacook 15-3 Bye

#3 Old Town 15-3 Bye

#4 Orono 15-3 Bye

#5 Caribou 14-4 vs. #12 Presque Isle 5-13

#6 Hermon 10-8 vs. #11 Washington Academy 8-10

#7 Bucksport 8-10 vs. #10 MDI 8-10

#8 Foxcroft Academy 10-8 vs. #9 Winslow

Quarterfinals

Friday February 16 4 p.m. #3 Old Town vs. Winner #6 Hermon vs. #11 Washington Academy

Friday February 16 5:30 p.m. #2 Maranacook vs. Winner #7 Bucksport vs. #10 MDI

Saturday February 17 9 a.m. #4 Orono vs. Winner #5 Caribou vs. #12 Presque Isle

Saturday February 17 10:30 a.m. #1 Ellsworth vs.Winner #8 Foxcroft Academy vs. #9 Winslow

Semifinals

Wednesday February 21 10 a.m. Semifinal 1

Wednesday February 21 11:30 a.m. Semifinal 2

Regional Final

Friday February 23 7:30 p.m.

Class B Girls

Prelim

#1 Ellsworth 18-0 Bye

#2 Old Town 16-2 Bye

#3 Maranacook 13-5 Bye

#4 Caribou 12-6 Bye

#5 Belfast 12-6 Bye

#6 MDI 12-6 vs. #11 Houlton 7-11

#7 Erskine Academy 10-8 vs. #10 MCI 9-9

#8 Presque Isle 9-9 vs. #9 Washington Academy 7-11

Quarterfinals

Friday February 16 7 p.m. # 3 Maranacook vs. Winner #6 MDI vs. #11 Houlton

Friday February 16 8:30 p.m. #2 Old Town vs. Winner #7 Erskine Academy vs. #10 MCI

Saturday February 17 12 noon #4 Caribou vs. #5 Belfast

Saturday February 17 1:30 p.m. #1 Ellsworth vs. Winner #8 Presque Isle vs.#9 Washington Academy

Semifinals

Wednesday February 21 2 p.m. Semifinal 1

Wednesday February 21 3:30 p.m. Semifinal 2

Regional Final

Friday February 23 6 p.m.

Class C Boys

Prelim

#1 Calais 15-3 Bye

#2 Fort Kent 12-6 Bye

#3 Fort Fairfield 12-6 Bye

#4 Machias 14-4 Bye

#5 Hodgdon 15-3 vs.#12 Narraguagus 9-9

#6 GSA 14-4 vs.#11 Dexter 7-11

#7 Mount View vs. #10 Penobscot Valley 9-9

#8 PCHS 11-7 vs. #9 Mattanawcook Academy 13-5

Quarterfinals

Monday February 19 4 p.m. #3 Fort Fairfield vs. Winner #6 GSA vs. #11 Dexter

Monday February 19 5:30 p.m. #2 Fort Kent vs. Winner #7 Mount View vs. #10 Penobscot Valley

Tuesday February 20 4 p.m. #4 Machias vs. Winner #5 Hodgdon vs. #12 Narraguagus

Tuesday February 20 5:30 p.m. #1 Calais vs. Winner #8 PCHS vs. #9 Mattanawcook Academy

Semifinals

Thursday February 22 2 p.m. Semifinal 1

Thursday February 22 3:30 p.m. Semifinal 2

Regional Final

Saturday February 24 7:45 p.m.

Class C Girls

Prelim

#1 Dexter 17-1 Bye

#2 Fort Kent 14-4 Bye

#3 Penobscot Valley 16-2 Bye

#4 Mattanawcook Academy 15-3 Bye

#5 Machias 17-1 vs. #12 Narraguagus 7-11

#6 Hodgdon 14-4 vs. #11 GSA 6-12

#7 Woodland 11-7 vs #10 Bucksport 11-7

#8 Mount View 13-5 vs. #9 Central 10-8

Quarterfinals

Monday February 19 7 p.m. #3 Penobscot Valley vs. Winner #6 Hodgdon vs. #11 GSA

Monday February 19 8:30 p.m. #2 Fort Kent vs. Winner #7 Woodland vs. #10 Bucksport

Tuesday February 20 7 p.m. #4 Mattanawcook Academy vs. Winner #5 Machias vs. #12 Narraguagus

Tuesday February 20 8:30 p.m. #1 Dexter vs. Winner #8 Mount View vs. #9 Central

Semifinals

Thursday February 22 7 p.m. Semifinal 1

Thursday February 22 8:30 Semifinal 2

Regional Finals

Saturday February 24 6 p.m.

Class D Boys

Prelim

#1 Schenck 18-0 Bye

#2 Bangor Christian 15-3 Bye

#3 Southern Aroostook 12-6 Bye

#4 Katahdin 16-2 Bye

#5 Easton 14-4 vs. #12 Central Aroostook 2-16

#6 Jonesport-Beals 11-7 vs. #11 Ashland 6-12

#7 Stearns 7-11 vs. #10 Lee Academy 5-13

#8 Washburn 8-10 vs. #9 Wisdom 6-12

Quarterfinals

Saturday February 17 4 p.m. #3 Southern Aroostook vs. Winner #6 Jonesport Beals vs. #11 Ashland

Saturday February 17 5:30 p.m. #2 Bangor Christian vs. Winner #7 Stearns vs. #10 Lee Academy

Monday February 19 9 a.m. #4 Katahdin vs. Winner #5 Easton vs. #12 Central Aroostook

Monday February 19 10:30 a.m. #1 Schenck vs. Winner #8 Washburn vs. #9 Wisdom

Semifinals

Wednesday February 21 7 p.m. Semifinal 1

Wednesday February 22 8:30 p.m. Semifinal 2

Regional Final

Saturday February 24 2:45 p.m.

Class D Girls

Prelim

#1 Southern Aroostook 17-1 Bye

#2 Central Aroostook 12-6 Bye

#3 Wisdom 13-5 Bye

#4 Jonesport Beals 11-7 Bye

#5 Schenck 10-8 Bye

#6 Bangor Christian 9-9 Bye

#7 Katahdin 11-7 vs. #10 Steans 5-13

#8 Deer Isle-Stonington 5-13 vs. #9 Easton

Quarterfinals

Saturday February 17 7 p.m #3 Wisdom vs.#6 Bangor Christian

Saturday February 17 8:30 p.m. #2 Central Aroostook vs.Winner#7 Katahdin vs. #10 Stearns

Monday February 19 12 Noon #4 Jonesport-Beals vs. #5 Schenck

Monday February 19 1:30 p.m. #1 Southern Aroostook vs. Winner #8 Deer Isle-Stonington

Semifinals

Thursday February 22 10 a.m. Semifinal 1

Thursday February 22 11:30 a.m. Semifinal 2

Regional Finals