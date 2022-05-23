Northern Maine Class B Softball Heal Point Standings – May 23

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Softball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday, June 1st. There's still a lot of softball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.

All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck.

Display School Record Tournament Index 1 Nokomis 10-1 140.669 2 Ellsworth 9-3 135.659 3 Old Town 0-3 112.500 4 MDI 8-3 88.650 5 Lawrence 9-3 74.719 6 Hermon 6-5 68.044 7 Oceanside 5-6 66.378 8 Presque Isle 4-8 64.191 9 Cony 5-6 61.710 10 John Bapst 6-6 43.896 11 Waterville 4-8 33.508 12 Winslow 4-5 29.615 13 Foxcroft Academy 4-7 23.939 14 Belfast 1-12 12.649 15 Caribou 0-13 0.000