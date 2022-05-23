Northern Maine Class B Softball Heal Point Standings – May 23
There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Softball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday, June 1st. There's still a lot of softball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.
All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck.
|Display
|School
|Record
|Tournament Index
|1
|Nokomis
|10-1
|140.669
|2
|Ellsworth
|9-3
|135.659
|3
|Old Town
|0-3
|112.500
|4
|MDI
|8-3
|88.650
|5
|Lawrence
|9-3
|74.719
|6
|Hermon
|6-5
|68.044
|7
|Oceanside
|5-6
|66.378
|8
|Presque Isle
|4-8
|64.191
|9
|Cony
|5-6
|61.710
|10
|John Bapst
|6-6
|43.896
|11
|Waterville
|4-8
|33.508
|12
|Winslow
|4-5
|29.615
|13
|Foxcroft Academy
|4-7
|23.939
|14
|Belfast
|1-12
|12.649
|15
|Caribou
|0-13
|0.000
Get our free mobile app