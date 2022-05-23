Northern Maine Class B Softball Heal Point Standings &#8211; May 23

Northern Maine Class B Softball Heal Point Standings – May 23

MDI-Ellsworth Softball May 20, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

There is just a week and a half left in the 2022 Softball regular season, with the last countable game needing to be played by Wednesday, June 1st. There's still a lot of softball to be played with teams trying to fit in all 16 games.

All teams qualify for the playoffs. Best of luck.

DisplaySchoolRecordTournament Index
1Nokomis10-1140.669
2Ellsworth9-3135.659
3Old Town0-3112.500
4MDI8-388.650
5Lawrence9-374.719
6Hermon6-568.044
7Oceanside5-666.378
8Presque Isle4-864.191
9Cony5-661.710
10John Bapst6-643.896
11Waterville4-833.508
12Winslow4-529.615
13Foxcroft Academy4-723.939
14Belfast1-1212.649
15Caribou0-130.000

 

