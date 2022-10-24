Northern Maine Field Hockey Class A-C Tourney Brackets and Scores

Here are the Northern Maine Class A, Class B and Class C Tourney Brackets.

Check back as we will update them with final scores as games are played.

CLASS A

Quarterfinals October 25-26

#1 Skowhegan vs. #8 Camden Hills 10/26 3 p.m.

#2 Oxford Hills vs. #7 Brewer 10/25 4 p.m.

#3 Messalonskee vs. #6 Bangor 10/25 6:30 p.m.

#4 Mt. Aarat vs. #5 Brunswick 10/26 5 p.m.

Semifinals October 29

Winner #1 Skowhegan vs. #8 Camden Hills vs. Winner #4 Mt. Aarat vs. #5 Brunswick

Winner #2 Oxford Hills vs. #7 Brewer vs. Winner #3 Messalonskee vs. #6 Bangor

Northern Maine Regional Finals November 2

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2

State Finals November 5 at Messalonkee High School

Northern Maine Champion vs. Southern Maine Champion

CLASS B

Quarterfinals October 25-26

#1 Lawrence vs. #8 Old Town 10/25 3 p.m.

#2 Belfast vs. #7 Oceanside 10/25 3 p.m.

#3 Gardiner vs. #6 Hermon

#4 Gardiner vs. #5 Cony 10/26 4 p.m.

Semifinals October 29

Winner #1 Lawrence vs. #8 Old Town vs. Winner #4 Gardiner vs. #5 Cony

Winner #2 Belfast vs. #7 Oceanside vs. Winner #3 Gardiner vs. #6 Hermon

Northern Maine Regional Finals November 2

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2

State Finals November 5 at Messalonkee High School

Northern Maine Champion vs. Southern Maine Champion

CLASS C

Quarterfinals October 25-26

#1 Dirigo vs. #8 Piscataquis

#2 MCI vs. #7 Mount View

#3 Dexter vs. #4 Orono

#4 Spruce Mountain vs. #5 Foxcroft Academy

Semifinals October 29

Winner #1 Dirigo vs. #8 Piscataquis vs. #4 Spruce Mountain vs. #5 Foxcroft Academy

Winner #2 #2 MCI vs. #7 Mount View vs. #3 Dexter vs. #4 Orono

Northern Maine Regional Finals November 2

Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2

State Finals November 5 at Messalonkee High School

Northern Maine Champion vs. Southern Maine Champion