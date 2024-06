Northern Maine Junior and Senior American Legion Baseball Schedules

Gold Gloves were awarded on Saturday, June 15th. But, for Northern Maine Junior and Senior American Legion Baseball Teams there will be no rest, as the summer season begins on Monday June 17th.

There are 4 teams playing in the Junior Northern League, with the Downeast Captains playing at Narraguagus High School in Harrington, Trenton playing at Ellsworth High School, Old Town playing at Mansfield Park in Bangor and Hampden playing at Bordick Park at Hampden Academy.

Here's the Junior Legion Schedule

Monday June 17 Downeast Captains at Trenton 5 p.m.

Monday June 17 Hampden at Old Town 5 p.m.

Wednesday June 19 Old Town at Downeast Captain 5 p.m.

Wednesday June 19 Trenton at Hampden 7 p.m.

Thursday June 20 Downeast Captains at Hampden 7 p.m.

Thursday June 20 Old Town at Trenton 5 p.m.

Monday June 24 Downeast Captains at Old Town 5 p.m.

Monday June 24 Hampden at Trenton 5 p.m.

Wednesday June 26 Downeast Captains at Hampden 5 p.m.

Wednesday June 26 Trenton at Old Town 5 p.m.

Thursday June 27 Trenton at Downeast Captains 5 p.m.

Thursday June 27 Old Town at Hampden 7 p.m.

Monday July 1 Hampden at Downeast Captains 5 p.m.

Monday July 1 Old Town at Trenton 5 p.m.

Monday July 8 Trenton at Downeast Captains 5 p.m.

Monday July 8 Hampden at Old Town 5 p.m.

Wednesday July 10 Old Town at Downeast Captains 5 p.m.

Wednesday July 10 Hampden at Trenton 5 p.m.

Thursday July 12 Downeast Captains at Hampden 5 p.m.

Thursday July 12 Trenton at Old Town 5 p.m.

Monday July 15 Downeast Captains at Old Town 5 p.m.

Monday July 15 Trenton at Hampden 5 p.m.

Wednesday July 17 Downeast Captain at Trenton 5 p.m.

Wednesday July 17 Old Town at Hampden 5 p.m.

Thursday July 18 Hampden at Downeast Captains 5 p.m.

Thursday July 18 Old Town at Trenton 5 p.m.

Monday July 22 Trenton at Downeast Captains 5 p.m.

Monday July 22 Hampden at Old Town 5 p.m.

Wednesday July 24 Old Town at Downeast Captains 5 p.m.

Wednesday July 24 Hampden at Trenton 5 p.m.

The State Tournament will take place August 3rd to 7th.

There are 5 teams in the Northern Maine Senior Legion Conference with teams from Bangor, Belfast, Hampden, Old Town and Trenton.

Here's the Senior Legion North Schedule

Monday June 17

Belfast @ Bangor 7:30pm Mansfield Stadium

Old Town @ Hampden 7:00pm Bordick Park

Tuesday June 18

Belfast @ Hampden 7:00pm Bordick Park

Trenton @ Old Town 7:00pm Mansfield Stadium

Wednesday June 19

Belfast @ Old Town 7:30pm Bordick Park

Bangor @ Trenton 5:30pm Bucksport High

Thursday June 20

Trenton @ Bangor 7:30pm Mansfield Stadium

Monday June 24

Bangor @ Old Town 7:00pm Mansfield

Hampden @ Trenton 5:30pm Bucksport High

Tuesday June 25

Belfast @ Trenton 5:30pm Bucksport High

Bangor @ Hampden 7:00pm Bordick Park

Wednesday June 26

Belfast @ Hampden 7:30pm Bordick Park

Old Town @ Trenton 5:30pm Bucksport High

Thursday June 27

Belfast @ Bangor 7:30pm Mansfield Stadium

Hampden @ Old Town 5:00pm Mansfield Stadium

Monday July 1

Old Town @ Belfast 5:30pm Belfast HS

Bangor @ Trenton 5:30pm Bucksport HS

Tuesday July 2

Old Town @ Bangor 7:30pm Mansfield Stadium

Trenton @ Hampden 7:00pm Bordick Park

Wednesday July 2

Hampden @ Belfast 5:30pm Belfast HS

Friday July 5

Tremont @ Belfast 5:30pm Belfast HS

Hampden @ Bangor 7:30pm Mansfield Stadium

Monday July 8

Bangor @ Belfast 5:30pm Belfast HS

Old Town @ Hampden 7:00pm Bordick Park

Tuesday July 9

Hampden @ Belfast 5:30pm Belfast HS

Trenton @ Old Town 7:30 Mansfield Stadium

Wednesday July 10

Old Town @ Trenton 5:30pm Bucksport HS

Bangor @ Hampden 7:00pm Bordick Park

Thursday July 11

Old Town @ Belfast 5:30pm Belfast HS

Trenton @ Bangor 7:30pm Mansfield Stadium

Monday July 15

Bangor vs Old Town 7:30pm Mansfield Stadium

Hampden @ Trenton 5:30pm Bucksport HS

Tuesday July 16

Trenton @ Belfast 5:30pm Belfast HS

Hampden @ Bangor 7:30pm Mansfield Stadium

Wednesday July 17

Belfast @ Old Town 7:30pm Mansfield Stadium

Thursday July 18

Hampden @ Belfast 5:30pm Belfast HS

Old Town @ Trenton 5:30pm Bucksport HS

The State Tournament will be held July 27-31 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor