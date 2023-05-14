Northern Maine Moose Pick Up Program’s 1st Win – Beat Lawrence 10-7

Congratulations to the Northern Maine Moose Boy's Lacrosse Team who picked up their program's 1st regular season win, beating Lawrence 10-7 on Saturday, May 13th.

Northern Maine Moose Coach Adam Simoes, said

"We carried the momentum from Thursday's close game against Brewer. We regrouped Friday and developed a strategy to bring to the game on Saturday and I believe we executed the plan well. Again, just as in previous games, the depth of our roster was key in the win today."

Gage Folsom stepped into the starting defensive role which allowed Sean Crouse to score his 1st goal of the season and had a 2nd goal that was controversially waved off by the referee. Konnor Lynds had 4 goals and 1 assist, while Isaiah Ervin led the offense netting 5 goals with 3 assists.

Sam Duff played a pivotal role in the game with nonstop, aggressive pursuit on both offense and defense. Coach Simoes said

Duff and players Brandon Barton, Logan Faggiole, and Philip Espenscheid were moving off the ball, which helped create opportunities to score. We had the right chemistry today. It just felt right.

Colton Simoes, a freshman, took 19 faceoffs winning the majority with help from his midi line Duff and Barton.

Collin Crouse was in net for the Northern Maine Moose.

