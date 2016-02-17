Oceanside Earns Upset Of The Tournament

The Oceanside Mariners used a strong start and sharp shooting to upset the #1 Hampden Broncos, Wednesday night at the Augusta Civic Center.

Oceanside hit 11 threes in the game and had all five starters finish with double-digit scoring totals, as the Mariners led by 10 points after each of the first three quarters, before hanging on for the upset victory, 65-62.

Sam Atwood led his Mariners with 16 points, while Nick Mazurek scored 14 and Keenan Hendricks added 13.

Ian McIntyre did all he could to keep Hampden in the contest, scoring 24 points in the losing effort.

The loss is Hampden's first of the season, as the defending state champions --and four time defending regional champs-- become the second #1 seed to lose Wednesday night, with Old Town falling to Orono in the Class B semifinals at the Cross Insurance Center.

Hampden's season comes to an end at 19-1, while Oceanside advance to 15-5 with the win. The #5 seeded Mariners will next play #3 Medomak Valley Friday in the Class A North final.