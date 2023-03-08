Old Orchard Beach Downs Dexter 35-24 for Class C Gold Ball [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Old Orchard Beach Gulls beat the Dexter Tigers Girls Basketball Team 35-24 for the Class C Girls Gold Ball on Tuesday, March 7th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Old Orchard Beach led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Gulls led 30-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Orchard Beach was led by Elise MacNair with a game-high 21 points. Sarah Davis had 9 points including 2 3-pointers. Tessa Ferguson had a 3-pointer. They were 4-9 from the free-throw line.

Dexter was led by Cally Gudroe with 7 points including a 3-pointer. Abby Corson had 3 3-pointers for 6 points and Hannah Dean also had 6 points. The Tigers were 3-6 from the free-throw line.

Dexter's season comes to an end with a 20-2 record while Old Orchard Beach takes home the Gold Ball with a 19-3 record

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1234T
OOB Girls101010535
Dexter Girls593724

 

Box Score

Old Orchard Beach

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Tessa Ferguson3-1--
Elise MacNair219-35
Abby Roy0----
Maddy Dow0----
Cate Clark0----
Camryn Blatchford0----
Sarah Davis91213
Summer St. Louis21--1
Bella Gagne0----
Olivia McInnis0----
Meg Dow0----
Hannah Webber0----
Kylie Reynolds0----
Kael Arey0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3511349

Dexter

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Cally Gudroe721-1
Annabelle Peakes0----
Jillean Poliquin0----
Claire Fogler0----
Abilene Corson6-2--
Kallie Stone0----
Lily Brown0----
Jozlynn Paige0----
Hannah Dean62-23
Samantha Lovely0----
Mazie Peach52-12
Desiree Adams0----
Mariyah Catelego0----
Emma Paige0----
Lily Bagley0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS246336

 

Comments
