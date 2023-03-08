Old Orchard Beach Downs Dexter 35-24 for Class C Gold Ball [STATS]
The Old Orchard Beach Gulls beat the Dexter Tigers Girls Basketball Team 35-24 for the Class C Girls Gold Ball on Tuesday, March 7th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.
Old Orchard Beach led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Gulls led 30-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Orchard Beach was led by Elise MacNair with a game-high 21 points. Sarah Davis had 9 points including 2 3-pointers. Tessa Ferguson had a 3-pointer. They were 4-9 from the free-throw line.
Dexter was led by Cally Gudroe with 7 points including a 3-pointer. Abby Corson had 3 3-pointers for 6 points and Hannah Dean also had 6 points. The Tigers were 3-6 from the free-throw line.
Dexter's season comes to an end with a 20-2 record while Old Orchard Beach takes home the Gold Ball with a 19-3 record
Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|OOB Girls
|10
|10
|10
|5
|35
|Dexter Girls
|5
|9
|3
|7
|24
Box Score
Old Orchard Beach
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Tessa Ferguson
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Elise MacNair
|21
|9
|-
|3
|5
|Abby Roy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maddy Dow
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cate Clark
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Camryn Blatchford
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sarah Davis
|9
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Summer St. Louis
|2
|1
|-
|-
|1
|Bella Gagne
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Olivia McInnis
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meg Dow
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hannah Webber
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kylie Reynolds
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kael Arey
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|35
|11
|3
|4
|9
Dexter
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Cally Gudroe
|7
|2
|1
|-
|1
|Annabelle Peakes
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jillean Poliquin
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claire Fogler
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Abilene Corson
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Kallie Stone
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Brown
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jozlynn Paige
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hannah Dean
|6
|2
|-
|2
|3
|Samantha Lovely
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mazie Peach
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Desiree Adams
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mariyah Catelego
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Emma Paige
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lily Bagley
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|24
|6
|3
|3
|6