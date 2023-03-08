Old Orchard Beach Downs Dexter 35-24 for Class C Gold Ball [STATS]

The Old Orchard Beach Gulls beat the Dexter Tigers Girls Basketball Team 35-24 for the Class C Girls Gold Ball on Tuesday, March 7th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Old Orchard Beach led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Gulls led 30-17 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Orchard Beach was led by Elise MacNair with a game-high 21 points. Sarah Davis had 9 points including 2 3-pointers. Tessa Ferguson had a 3-pointer. They were 4-9 from the free-throw line.

Dexter was led by Cally Gudroe with 7 points including a 3-pointer. Abby Corson had 3 3-pointers for 6 points and Hannah Dean also had 6 points. The Tigers were 3-6 from the free-throw line.

Dexter's season comes to an end with a 20-2 record while Old Orchard Beach takes home the Gold Ball with a 19-3 record

Thanks to Bob Beatham for the stats

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T OOB Girls 10 10 10 5 35 Dexter Girls 5 9 3 7 24

Box Score

Old Orchard Beach

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Tessa Ferguson 3 - 1 - - Elise MacNair 21 9 - 3 5 Abby Roy 0 - - - - Maddy Dow 0 - - - - Cate Clark 0 - - - - Camryn Blatchford 0 - - - - Sarah Davis 9 1 2 1 3 Summer St. Louis 2 1 - - 1 Bella Gagne 0 - - - - Olivia McInnis 0 - - - - Meg Dow 0 - - - - Hannah Webber 0 - - - - Kylie Reynolds 0 - - - - Kael Arey 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 11 3 4 9

Dexter