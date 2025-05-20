The Old Town Coyotes beat the John Bapst Crusaders Softball Team 23-2 on Tuesday, May 20th. The game was stopped at the end of the 4th inning.

Old Town outhit John Bapst 19-3, with the Crusaders making 6 errors in the field, while Old Town made 1 error.

Emily Wheeler was 3-4 with a home run and triple, driving in 8 runs. Molly Albert was 5-5, with a pair of doubles and drove in 8 runs. Haley Sirois was 3-4 with a run driven in. Kylea Carroll was 3-3 with 2 runs batted in. Alyse Sapiel was 2-4. Natalie Fournier had a single. Ava Brasslett and Brianna Trimm each had a single and run batted in.

Arabel Milligan started on the mound and allowed 3 hits and 2 runs walking 1 in an inning. Haley Sirois came on and picked up the win, pitching 2.2 innings, striking out 6 and walking 1. Molly Albert retired the only batter she faced.

Addison Milligan and Natalie Haulk each had a double and run batted in for the Crusaders. Maddie Peters had the Crusader's other hit.

Old Town is now 6-3. They will host Ellsworth on Thursday, May 22 at 4:30 p.m.

John Bapst is 3-6. They will host MDI on Thursday, May 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

