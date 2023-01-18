Old Town Boys Beat MDI 60-32 [STATS]

The Old Town Coyotes beat the MDI Trojans 60-32 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday night, January 17th.

Old Town led 16-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 22-10 at the end of the 1st Half. The Coyotes led 43-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Carson Ellis with a game-high 19 points. Emmitt Byther had 9 points. The Coyotes were 13-17 from the free throw line and drained 7 3-pointers. Ellis had 5 3's, and Gabe Gifford and Grayson Thibeault each had 1 3-pointer.

MDI was led by Alex Gray with 11 points. Jameson Weir had 5 points. The Trojans were 3-5 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Kadin Reed, Jacob Shields and Alex Gray each had a 3-pointer.

Old Town is now 10-2 and will play host to MCI on Saturday, January 21st at 7 p.m.

MDI is now 4-6 and will play host to Winslow on Friday, January 20th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA starting at 6:45 p.m, online at WDEA Internet Radio,. as well as on our free downloadable APP, and on any Alexa enabled device .

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Boys 16 6 21 17 60 MDI Boys 7 3 13 9 32

Box Score

Old Town

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Braydon Brown 0 - - - - Renato Fernandes 4 1 - 2 2 Carson Ellis 19 1 5 2 2 Josh Harvey 0 - - - - Grayson Thibeault 5 1 1 - - Aiden Gromm 0 - - - - Gabe Gifford 9 2 1 2 2 Emmitt Byther 11 3 - 5 6 Logan Brown 0 - - - 1 Matthew Brawn 0 - - - - Brendan Mahaney 9 4 - 1 2 Brady Paradis 3 1 - 1 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 60 13 7 13 17

MDI