Old Town Girls 1st and Ellsworth Boys 1st at the Track and Field Meet in Old Town May 21
The Old Town Girls Track and Field Team came in 1st and the Ellsworth Boys Track and Field Team came in 1st in the Track and Field Meet held in Old Town on Saturday, May 21st.
6 Teams competed in the meet including Bangor Christian, Ellsworth, Lee Academy, Narraguagus, Old Town and Washington Academy.
Team Results
Girls
- Old Town - 283
- Ellsworth - 158
- Washington Academy - 26
- Narraguagus - 25
- Lee Academy - 21
- Bangor Christian - 9
Boys
- Ellsworth - 200
- Old Town - 137
- Washington Academy - 96
- Bangor Christian - 43
- Lee Academy - 33
- Narraguagus - 25
To see all the individual results click HERE
The PVC Large School Championship Meet will be held at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday May 28th at 11.am.