Old Town Girls 1st and Ellsworth Boys 1st at the Track and Field Meet in Old Town May 21

The Old Town Girls Track and Field Team came in 1st and the Ellsworth Boys Track and Field Team came in 1st in the Track and Field Meet held in Old Town on Saturday, May 21st.

6 Teams competed in the meet including Bangor Christian, Ellsworth, Lee Academy, Narraguagus, Old Town and Washington Academy.

Team Results

Girls

Old Town - 283 Ellsworth - 158 Washington Academy - 26 Narraguagus - 25 Lee Academy - 21 Bangor Christian - 9

Boys

Ellsworth - 200 Old Town - 137 Washington Academy - 96 Bangor Christian - 43 Lee Academy - 33 Narraguagus - 25

To see all the individual results click HERE

The PVC Large School Championship Meet will be held at Cameron Stadium in Bangor on Saturday May 28th at 11.am.