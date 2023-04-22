Old Town Girls and Boys Finish 1st Presque Isle 2nd in Track Meet at Old Town Friday

The Old Town Girls and Boys finished 1st with the Presque Isle Girls and Boys Teams finishing 2nd at the Track and Field Meet at Old Town on Friday, April 21st.

Here are the Team Results

Girls

Old Town - 278 Presque Isle - 188 Fort Kent - 37 Hermon - 30 Lee Academy - 19 Bangor Christian - 17 Mattanawcook Academy - 13 Washburn - 4 Penquis - 1

Boys

Old Town - 166 Presque Isle - 90 Washburn - 37 Fort Kent 36.5 Lee Academy - 30 Hermon - 28.50 Mattanawcook Academy - 24 Bangor Christian - 22 Penquis - 14 Greenville - 10

Here are the Individual Results from Sub 5

Girls 100 Meter Dash

==========================================================================

Name Year School Finals H# Points

==========================================================================

Finals

1 Olivia Lizzotte Old Town Hig 13.68 1 10

2 Libby Saucier Old Town Hig 13.72 1 8

3 Amarii Weaver Fort Kent Co 13.87 1 6

4 Keira Tompkins Presque Isle 13.91 1 4

5 Rhiannon Bousquet Old Town Hig 14.40 1 2

6 Lily Oliver Fort Kent Co 14.60 1 1

7 Emlyn Nadeau Fort Kent Co 14.83 6

8 Addison Clairmont Presque Isle 14.95 1

9 Libby Payne Bangor Chris 15.04 6

10 Pogo Susen Mattanawcook 15.09 2

11 Emily Desorbo Lee Academy 15.21 2

12 Noel Thomas Bangor Chris 15.27 2

13 Brinn George Bangor Chris 15.31 3

14 Angie Willette Mattanawcook 15.48 2

15 Autumn Heeren Mattanawcook 15.58 4

16 Rachel Wilson Fort Kent Co 15.65 5

17 Lyndsie Durost Bangor Chris 15.71 3

18 Faith Bailey Bangor Chris 15.72 3

19 Jahlysa Cruz Penquis Vall 15.78 1

20 Mackenzie Oiler Hermon High 15.80 4

21 Haley Moores Old Town Hig 15.98 3

22 Lillian Mayhew Hermon High 16.04 3

23 Addison Conklin Penquis Vall 16.05 6

24 Sky Guzy Penquis Vall 16.06 2

25 Chloe Henry Old Town Hig 16.11 2

26 Navenah De La Cruz Mattanawcook 16.16 3

27 Elena Linscott Lee Academy 16.24 5

28 Norah Sanborn Old Town Hig 16.25 4

29 Sylvie Morin Fort Kent Co 16.25 3

30 Kate Linnehan Bangor Chris 16.30 4

31 Megan Whitten Penquis Vall 16.34 6

32 Kyra DeLaite Lee Academy 16.50 4

33 Lily Boone Bangor Chris 16.90 5

34 Desiree Modarelli Lee Academy 17.03 6

35 Taliah Trolongo Bangor Chris 17.28 4

36 Jaici Carney Washburn 17.29 5

37 Isabel Nadeau Fort Kent Co 17.76 5

38 Cynthia Girouard Old Town Hig 18.20 5

39 Emmah Sutherland Mattanawcook 18.55 4

40 Madisyn Coy Washburn 18.64 5

41 Amber Sale Mattanawcook 18.74 4

42 Crystal Smith Old Town Hig 20.40 5

Girls 200 Meter Dash

==========================================================================

Name Year School Finals H# Points

==========================================================================

1 Keira Tompkins Presque Isle 28.11 1 10

2 Libby Saucier Old Town Hig 28.65 1 8

3 Emlyn Nadeau Fort Kent Co 30.31 3 6

4 Lily Oliver Fort Kent Co 30.37 1 4

5 Rhiannon Bousquet Old Town Hig 30.49 1 2

6 McKayla Guerrette Presque Isle 30.56 1 1

7 Addison Clairmont Presque Isle 30.68 1

8 Natasha Alyokhin Bangor Chris 31.35 1

9 Abigail Talon Old Town Hig 31.40 2

10 Lilly Mitchell Old Town Hig 32.06 2

11 Lyndsie Durost Bangor Chris 32.34 2

12 Emily Desorbo Lee Academy 32.56 1

13 Layla Chai Penquis Vall 32.65 3

14 Lillian Mayhew Hermon High 32.81 3

15 Sadie McNish Mattanawcook 32.81 2

16 Chloe Henry Old Town Hig 33.11 3

17 Brinn George Bangor Chris 33.12 2

18 Hattie Cogswell Presque Isle 33.37 2

19 Mackenzie Oiler Hermon High 33.66 3

20 Faith Bailey Bangor Chris 34.12 2

21 Megan Whitten Penquis Vall 34.57 4

22 Kate Linnehan Bangor Chris 34.63 3

23 Sylvie Morin Fort Kent Co 35.14 3

24 Kyra DeLaite Lee Academy 35.27 4

25 Jaici Carney Washburn 36.27 4

26 Desiree Modarelli Lee Academy 37.46 4

27 Emmah Sutherland Mattanawcook 39.87 3

28 Isabel Nadeau Fort Kent Co 42.07 4

Girls 400 Meter Dash

==========================================================================

Name Year School Finals H# Points

==========================================================================

1 Taylor Loring Old Town Hig 1:04.48 1 10

2 Addison Clairmont Presque Isle 1:08.05 1 8

3 Caleigh Tasker Hermon High 1:12.71 1 6

4 Myah Worster Old Town Hig 1:14.35 1 4

5 Sadie McNish Mattanawcook 1:14.92 1 2

6 Faith Bailey Bangor Chris 1:18.09 1 1

7 Natalie Fleming Presque Isle 1:21.40 2

8 Angelina McLeod Lee Academy 1:24.11 2

9 Lily Boone Bangor Chris 1:24.63 1

10 Avery Oliver Lee Academy 1:27.81 2

Girls 800 Meter Run

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Alexis Wesley Old Town Hig 2:46.50 10

1:23.489 (1:23.489) 2:46.496 (1:23.007)

2 Anna Jandreau Presque Isle 2:52.21 8

1:25.466 (1:25.466) 2:52.201 (1:26.735)

3 Aubrey Gifford Lee Academy 3:11.04 6

1:34.710 (1:34.710) 3:11.038 (1:36.328)

4 Brooklyn McIntyre Presque Isle 3:16.27 4

1:38.292 (1:38.292) 3:16.265 (1:37.973)

5 Emerson Miller Presque Isle 3:27.93 2

1:41.364 (1:41.364) 3:27.930 (1:46.566)

6 Angelina McLeod Lee Academy 3:34.43 1

1:40.884 (1:40.884) 3:34.425 (1:53.541)

7 Hannah Legere Bangor Chris 3:41.47

1:45.781 (1:45.781) 3:41.467 (1:55.686)

Girls 1600 Meter Run

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Anna Jandreau Presque Isle 6:13.49 10

1:27.673 (1:27.673) 3:05.466 (1:37.793) 4:41.948 (1:36.482)

6:13.490 (1:31.542)

2 Cassidy Rackliffe Old Town Hig 6:16.04 8

1:30.263 (1:30.263) 3:07.489 (1:37.226) 4:46.152 (1:38.663)

6:16.035 (1:29.883)

3 Julia Szewc Hermon High 6:27.15 6

1:30.925 (1:30.925) 3:09.498 (1:38.573) 4:51.172 (1:41.674)

6:27.142 (1:35.970)

4 Lida Kanoti Old Town Hig 6:33.13 4

1:31.315 (1:31.315) 3:09.987 (1:38.672) 4:53.176 (1:43.189)

6:33.126 (1:39.950)

5 Hannah Lovley Hermon High 6:41.82 2

1:32.091 (1:32.091) 3:13.945 (1:41.854) 5:01.493 (1:47.548)

6:41.820 (1:40.327)

6 Aubrey Gifford Lee Academy 6:49.44 1

1:33.069 (1:33.069) 3:15.950 (1:42.881) 5:06.909 (1:50.959)

6:49.434 (1:42.525)

7 Hannah Legere Bangor Chris 7:32.68

1:37.648 (1:37.648) 3:36.833 (1:59.185) 5:37.220 (2:00.387)

7:32.674 (1:55.454)

8 Emerson Miller Presque Isle 7:36.68

1:42.214 (1:42.214) 3:45.091 (2:02.877) 5:48.465 (2:03.374)

7:36.677 (1:48.212)

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

==========================================================================

Name Year School Finals H# Points

==========================================================================

1 Grace Willey Old Town Hig 17.52 1 10

2 Lilly Mitchell Old Town Hig 19.77 2 8

3 Libby Payne Bangor Chris 20.17 1 6

4 Lindsey Himes Presque Isle 20.33 1 4

5 Brinn George Bangor Chris 21.08 2 2

6 Angie Willette Mattanawcook 22.18 1 1

7 Courtney Nardacci Presque Isle 22.70 2

8 Autumn Heeren Mattanawcook 23.51 2

9 Addison Conklin Penquis Vall 23.75 2

10 Hailey Himes Presque Isle 25.70 1

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

==========================================================================

Name Year School Finals H# Points

==========================================================================

1 Amarii Weaver Fort Kent Co 56.06 1 10

2 Lindsey Himes Presque Isle 59.64 1 8

3 Courtney Nardacci Presque Isle 1:00.26 2 6

4 Libby Payne Bangor Chris 1:01.88 2 4

5 Avery Oliver Lee Academy 1:12.71 2 2

6 Elena Linscott Lee Academy 1:17.63 2 1

-- Cassidy Carlisle Presque Isle DQ 1 hand on crossbar

Girls 4x100 Meter Relay

==========================================================================

School Finals H# Points

==========================================================================

1 Old Town High School 54.85 1 10

1) Olivia Lizzotte 2) Grace Willey

3) Rhiannon Bousquet 4) Libby Saucier

2 Fort Kent Community High Schoo 58.06 1 8

1) Amarii Weaver 2) Sylvie Morin

3) Emlyn Nadeau 4) Lily Oliver

3 Old Town High School 'B' x58.31 2

1) Olivia Small 2) Myah Worster

3) Abigail Talon 4) Elyannah Briggs

4 Mattanawcook Academy 1:01.29 1 6

1) Navenah De La Cruz 2) Angie Willette

3) Pogo Susen 4) Sadie McNish

5 Presque Isle High School 1:01.98 1 4

1) Lindsey Himes 2) Hailey Himes

3) Hattie Cogswell 4) McKayla Guerrette

6 Lee Academy 1:04.05 1 2

1) Kyra DeLaite 2) Emily Desorbo

3) Desiree Modarelli 4) Avery Oliver

7 Presque Isle High School 'B' x1:04.52 2

1) Lita Perkins 2) Addison Hafford

3) Kacie Marston 4) Brooklyn McIntyre

Girls 4x400 Meter Relay

=======================================================================

School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Old Town High School 4:44.79 10

1) Myah Worster 2) Karina Dumond

3) Chloe Henry 4) Taylor Loring

1:12.252 (1:12.252) 2:22.839 (1:10.587) 3:38.392 (1:15.553)

4:44.781 (1:06.389)

2 Hermon High School 5:04.01 8

1) Caleigh Tasker 2) Hannah Lovley

3) Julia Szewc 4) Anna Gray

1:13.366 (1:13.366) 2:29.246 (1:15.880) 3:45.094 (1:15.848)

5:04.005 (1:18.911)

3 Lee Academy 6:03.11 6

1) Aubrey Gifford 2) Angelina McLeod

3) Avery Oliver 4) Harmony Vermazani

1:19.620 (1:19.620) 2:56.597 (1:36.977) 4:27.595 (1:30.998)

6:03.110 (1:35.515)

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay

=======================================================================

School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Old Town High School 11:09.38 10

1) Alexis Wesley 2) Cassidy Rackliffe

3) Lida Kanoti 4) Taylor Loring

2:45.343 (2:45.343) 5:31.886 (2:46.543) 8:30.351 (2:58.465)

11:09.380 (2:39.029)

2 Hermon High School 11:38.07 8

1) Julia Szewc 2) Hannah Lovley

3) Isabelle Rounds 4) Caleigh Tasker

2:46.482 (2:46.482) 5:41.265 (2:54.783) 8:34.978 (2:53.713)

11:38.061 (3:03.083)

Girls High Jump

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Grace Willey Old Town Hig 4-10.00 10

2 Elyannah Briggs Old Town Hig J4-10.00 8

3 Karina Dumond Old Town Hig 4-08.00 6

4 Brynne Hunter Mattanawcook 4-06.00 4

5 Cassidy Rackliffe Old Town Hig J4-06.00 2

6 Amarii Weaver Fort Kent Co 4-04.00 1

7 Olivia Small Old Town Hig 4-02.00

7 Natasha Alyokhin Bangor Chris 4-02.00

7 Myah Worster Old Town Hig 4-02.00

10 Autumn Heeren Mattanawcook J4-02.00

11 Hailey Himes Presque Isle J4-02.00

12 Taliah Trolongo Bangor Chris 3-08.00

-- Addison Clairmont Presque Isle NH

Girls Pole Vault

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Lita Perkins Presque Isle 5-06.00 10

2 Lindsey Himes Presque Isle 5-00.00 8

Girls Long Jump

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Grace Willey Old Town Hig 14-09.00 10

2 Elyannah Briggs Old Town Hig 13-11.75 8

3 Libby Saucier Old Town Hig 13-11.50 6

4 Karina Dumond Old Town Hig 13-11.00 4

5 Keira Tompkins Presque Isle 13-09.50 2

6 Anna Jandreau Presque Isle 13-07.00 1

7 Lily Oliver Fort Kent Co 13-06.00

8 Natasha Alyokhin Bangor Chris 13-00.00

9 Abigail Talon Old Town Hig 12-04.25

10 Abigail Swedberg Old Town Hig 12-03.00

11 Addison Conklin Penquis Vall 12-01.00

12 Olivia Lizzotte Old Town Hig 11-11.75

13 Brynne Hunter Mattanawcook 11-08.25

14 Ida-Grace Lundin Penquis Vall 11-06.00

15 Sky Guzy Penquis Vall 11-05.50

15 Layla Chai Penquis Vall 11-05.50

17 Kate Linnehan Bangor Chris 11-04.00

17 Noel Thomas Bangor Chris 11-04.00

19 Lily Young Old Town Hig 11-03.25

20 Olivia Small Old Town Hig 11-00.00

20 Norah Sanborn Old Town Hig 11-00.00

22 Courtney Nardacci Presque Isle 10-10.00

23 Sadie McNish Mattanawcook 10-09.75

24 Jahlysa Cruz Penquis Vall 10-09.25

25 Sylvie Morin Fort Kent Co 10-08.75

26 Angie Willette Mattanawcook 10-06.75

27 Emily Desorbo Lee Academy 10-05.75

28 Lyndsie Durost Bangor Chris 10-04.50

29 Kyra DeLaite Lee Academy 9-10.75

30 Jaici Carney Washburn 9-08.25

31 Madison Elliott Washburn 9-05.00

32 Natalie Fleming Presque Isle 9-02.75

33 Taliah Trolongo Bangor Chris 9-02.00

34 Aileen Strout Penquis Vall 9-01.00

35 Olivia Neely Old Town Hig 9-00.00

36 Cynthia Girouard Old Town Hig 8-06.50

37 Ari Murray Old Town Hig 7-11.50

38 Isabel Nadeau Fort Kent Co 7-11.00

39 Cara Berthiaume Greenville H 7-07.50

40 Madisyn Coy Washburn 7-05.25

41 Emerson Miller Presque Isle 7-05.00

42 Emmah Sutherland Mattanawcook 6-06.75

-- Danica Flewelling Old Town Hig FOUL

Girls Triple Jump

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Olivia Lizzotte Old Town Hig 31-01.75 10

2 Anna Jandreau Presque Isle 30-07.00 8

3 Abigail Talon Old Town Hig 28-06.00 6

4 Karina Dumond Old Town Hig 28-05.00 4

5 Abigail Swedberg Old Town Hig 27-10.50 2

6 Elyannah Briggs Old Town Hig 27-10.00 1

7 Danica Flewelling Old Town Hig 26-00.00

8 Olivia Small Old Town Hig 25-03.50

9 Lily Young Old Town Hig 25-01.50

10 Olivia Neely Old Town Hig 25-01.00

11 Jahlysa Cruz Penquis Vall 25-00.50

12 Noel Thomas Bangor Chris 24-10.25

13 Ida-Grace Lundin Penquis Vall 22-03.25

Girls Shot Put

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Dominique Reinzo Old Town Hig 33-04.00 10

2 Izabella Damboise Old Town Hig 32-03.00 8

3 Olivia Neely Old Town Hig 28-02.00 6

4 Kylee Murray Old Town Hig 27-10.75 4

5 Grace Lewis Bangor Chris 26-11.00 2

6 Naima Ali Penquis Vall 25-10.00 1

7 Crystal Smith Old Town Hig 25-03.00

8 Keeara Dutton Old Town Hig 23-05.75

9 Cassidy Carlisle Presque Isle 23-00.75

10 Pogo Susen Mattanawcook 22-09.00

11 Hope Nesbitt Bangor Chris 22-00.00

12 Addison Hafford Presque Isle 21-10.00

13 Harmony Vermazani Lee Academy 21-08.50

14 Kacie Marston Presque Isle 21-07.00

15 Jaici Carney Washburn 20-06.50

16 Heidi Echeverria Washburn 20-01.00

17 Rachel Wilson Fort Kent Co 19-11.75

18 Lita Perkins Presque Isle 19-09.00

19 Lucy Tate Washburn 17-06.75

20 Lily Coons Penquis Vall 17-02.75

21 Kathryn Murchison Presque Isle 17-02.00

22 Madisyn Coy Washburn 16-03.00

23 Syreniti Grant Penquis Vall 11-10.25

24 Amber Sale Mattanawcook 11-09.00

Girls Discus Throw

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Dominique Reinzo Old Town Hig 89-05 10

2 Izabella Damboise Old Town Hig 89-03 8

3 Abigail Swedberg Old Town Hig 79-05 6

4 Kylee Murray Old Town Hig 77-09 4

5 Hope Nesbitt Bangor Chris 74-08 2

6 Olivia Neely Old Town Hig 73-11 1

7 Crystal Smith Old Town Hig 67-05

8 Addison Hafford Presque Isle 67-01

9 Madison Elliott Washburn 62-11

10 Grace Lewis Bangor Chris 59-07

11 Rachel Wilson Fort Kent Co 57-11

12 Cassidy Carlisle Presque Isle 57-06

13 Heidi Echeverria Washburn 57-04

14 Anna Gray Hermon High 53-00

15 Caleigh Tasker Hermon High 49-10

16 Kacie Marston Presque Isle 49-09

17 Jasmine Page Greenville H 49-06

18 Natalie Fleming Presque Isle 49-03

19 Navenah De La Cruz Mattanawcook 49-00

20 Sky Guzy Penquis Vall 48-09

20 Aurora Page Greenville H 48-09

22 Keeara Dutton Old Town Hig 44-05

23 Cara Berthiaume Greenville H 42-02

24 Naima Ali Penquis Vall 40-04

25 Megan Whitten Penquis Vall 38-10

26 Kathryn Murchison Presque Isle 37-05

27 Isabel Nadeau Fort Kent Co 37-04

28 Lita Perkins Presque Isle 37-02

29 Lily Coons Penquis Vall 34-08

30 Syreniti Grant Penquis Vall 31-06

31 Lucy Tate Washburn 29-02

Girls Javelin Throw

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Dominique Reinzo Old Town Hig 102-10 10

2 Kylee Murray Old Town Hig 96-09 8

3 Abigail Swedberg Old Town Hig 90-00 6

4 Madison Elliott Washburn 84-02 4

5 McKayla Guerrette Presque Isle 78-04 2

6 Emlyn Nadeau Fort Kent Co 76-10 1

7 Grace Lewis Bangor Chris 67-00

8 Navenah De La Cruz Mattanawcook 64-03

9 Crystal Smith Old Town Hig 61-03

10 Ida-Grace Lundin Penquis Vall 57-00

11 Hope Nesbitt Bangor Chris 55-04

12 Kacie Marston Presque Isle 54-03

13 Lily Coons Penquis Vall 51-10

14 Addison Hafford Presque Isle 48-10

15 Hattie Cogswell Presque Isle 46-11

16 Brooklyn McIntyre Presque Isle 46-09

17 Cara Berthiaume Greenville H 43-09

18 Kathryn Murchison Presque Isle 43-07

19 Pogo Susen Mattanawcook 43-03

20 Natalie Fleming Presque Isle 42-00

21 Jasmine Page Greenville H 41-03

22 Naima Ali Penquis Vall 41-00

23 Rachel Wilson Fort Kent Co 38-05

24 Aileen Strout Penquis Vall 37-08

25 Aurora Page Greenville H 34-01

26 Amber Sale Mattanawcook 28-03

Girls 1600 Meter Race Walk

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Cassidy Carlisle Presque Isle 9:01.35 10

1:53.110 (1:53.110) 4:09.378 (2:16.268) 6:35.860 (2:26.482)

9:01.341 (2:25.481)

2 Hattie Cogswell Presque Isle 10:10.56 8

2:18.270 (2:18.270) 7:39.990 (5:21.720) 10:10.559 (2:30.569)

3 Ari Murray Old Town Hig 11:31.51 6

2:36.535 (2:36.535) 5:37.235 (3:00.700) 8:42.353 (3:05.118)

11:31.508 (2:49.155)

Boys 100 Meter Dash

==========================================================================

Name Year School Finals H# Points

==========================================================================

1 Corbin Flewelling Old Town Hig 11.44 1 10

2 Jorden Cote Old Town Hig 12.04 1 8

3 Chris Tardie Washburn 12.16 1 6

4 Kaiden Friend Mattanawcook 12.45 1 4

5 Andrew Lagasse Penquis Vall 12.50 4 2

6 Jack Lamoreau Presque Isle 12.51 1 1

7 Matthew Heeren Mattanawcook 12.59 1

8 Nick Allard Lee Academy 12.69 2

9 Josh Keiser Presque Isle 12.73 1

10 Dominick Harriman Hermon High 12.80 1

11 Garrett Plourde Washburn 12.87 5

12 Michael Rene Hermon High 13.15 2

13 Andrew Wolfertz Old Town Hig 13.27 2

14 Lance Owens Greenville H 13.39 5

15 Roegan Carney Washburn 13.42 3

16 Caleb Lavertu Fort Kent Co 13.45 2

17 Elliot Straubel Bangor Chris 13.53 4

18 Jakob Hafford Presque Isle 13.58 2

19 Cooper Lewis Bangor Chris 13.60 4

20 Aaron Belanger Hermon High 13.66 2

21 Braden Elliott Washburn 13.71 3

22 Jayden Scovil Hermon High 13.73 3

23 Lucas Bartkiewicz Old Town Hig 13.82 2

24 Sy Nguyen Lee Academy 14.01 2

25 Chase Dodge Old Town Hig 14.21 3

26 Chayton Roy Hermon High 14.62 3

27 Maxwell Curtis Hermon High 14.80 3

28 Chris Crockett Penquis Vall 14.88 5

29 Riley Scott Bangor Chris 16.29 4

30 Caleb Leathers Bangor Chris 16.93 4

31 Jacob Turner Mattanawcook 17.57 3

Boys 200 Meter Dash

==========================================================================

Name Year School Finals H# Points

==========================================================================

1 Jorden Cote Old Town Hig 25.13 1 10

2 Michael Whitcomb Bangor Chris 25.25 1 8

3 Andrew Lagasse Penquis Vall 25.38 3 6

4 Chris Tardie Washburn 25.59 1 4

5 Nick Allard Lee Academy 25.91 2 2

6 Jack Lamoreau Presque Isle 26.07 1 1

7 William Francis Old Town Hig 26.11 1

8 Garrett Plourde Washburn 26.14 3

9 Dominik Murray Greenville H 26.25 3

10 Josh Keiser Presque Isle 26.59 1

11 Eli Mosher Presque Isle 26.72 1

12 Ethan Pratt Greenville H 26.96 3

13 Roegan Carney Washburn 27.36 2

14 Braden Elliott Washburn 27.37 3

15 Lucas Chai Penquis Vall 27.93 2

16 Lucas Bartkiewicz Old Town Hig 28.50 2

17 Sy Nguyen Lee Academy 28.72 2

18 Maxwell Curtis Hermon High 29.57 2

19 Jayden Scovil Hermon High 29.93 2

20 Chayton Roy Hermon High 30.04 2

21 Aidan Dulac Greenville H 34.25 1

22 Cole Andrei Hermon High 37.47 3

Boys 400 Meter Dash

==========================================================================

Name Year School Finals H# Points

==========================================================================

1 Ben Bateman Hermon High 56.03 1 10

2 William Francis Old Town Hig 57.76 1 8

3 Josh Keiser Presque Isle 59.01 1 6

4 Eli Mosher Presque Isle 1:00.50 1 4

5 Kaiden Carney Washburn 1:00.62 2 2

6 Ian Friend Mattanawcook 1:02.51 1 1

7 Garrett Plourde Washburn 1:03.74 2

8 Billy Sanborn Penquis Vall 1:05.70 2

9 Elliot Straubel Bangor Chris 1:09.57 2

10 Noah Holland Presque Isle 1:16.02 1

11 Jacob Turner Mattanawcook 1:26.61 1

Boys 800 Meter Run

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Spencer Gordon Old Town Hig 2:08.58 10

1:03.340 (1:03.340) 2:08.576 (1:05.236)

2 Ethan Linscott Lee Academy 2:11.32 8

1:04.335 (1:04.335) 2:11.311 (1:06.976)

3 Wyatt Byther Old Town Hig 2:19.32 6

1:05.867 (1:05.867) 2:19.314 (1:13.447)

4 Ethan Pratt Greenville H 2:31.83 4

1:14.667 (1:14.667) 2:31.821 (1:17.154)

5 Lukas Modrusan Hermon High 2:34.44 2

1:12.275 (1:12.275) 2:34.436 (1:22.161)

6 Aaron Belanger Hermon High 2:38.76 1

1:16.179 (1:16.179) 2:38.759 (1:22.580)

7 Mitchell Hewitt Washburn 2:39.95

1:16.616 (1:16.616) 2:39.946 (1:23.330)

8 Eyob (Eddie) Lewis Fort Kent Co 2:42.36

1:17.220 (1:17.220) 2:42.359 (1:25.139)

9 Jaymes Weaver Fort Kent Co 2:47.85

1:24.155 (1:24.155) 2:47.850 (1:23.695)

10 Nigel Way Greenville H 2:49.57

1:17.803 (1:17.803) 2:49.564 (1:31.761)

11 Valentyn Pickens Presque Isle 2:54.58

1:27.921 (1:27.921) 2:54.580 (1:26.659)

12 Levi Craven Bangor Chris 2:56.52

1:28.951 (1:28.951) 2:56.512 (1:27.561)

Boys 1600 Meter Run

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Ethan Linscott Lee Academy 5:00.87 10

1:10.303 (1:10.303) 2:31.085 (1:20.782) 3:51.285 (1:20.200)

2 Jaymes Weaver Fort Kent Co 5:36.46 8

1:14.040 (1:14.040) 2:40.779 (1:26.739) 4:13.569 (1:32.790)

3 Mitchell Hewitt Washburn 5:38.07 6

1:11.765 (1:11.765) 2:42.639 (1:30.874) 4:17.190 (1:34.551)

4 Lukas Modrusan Hermon High 5:40.79 4

1:11.740 (1:11.740) 2:39.807 (1:28.067) 4:14.140 (1:34.333)

5 Billy Sanborn Penquis Vall 5:41.28 2

1:14.524 (1:14.524) 2:43.265 (1:28.741) 4:18.626 (1:35.361)

6 Eyob (Eddie) Lewis Fort Kent Co 5:54.42 1

1:15.467 (1:15.467) 2:47.331 (1:31.864) 4:25.855 (1:38.524)

7 Valentyn Pickens Presque Isle 5:56.31

1:14.255 (1:14.255) 2:47.767 (1:33.512) 4:23.348 (1:35.581)

8 Nigel Way Greenville H 6:02.99

1:13.331 (1:13.331) 2:47.109 (1:33.778) 4:25.804 (1:38.695)

9 Levi Craven Bangor Chris 6:19.05

1:26.162 (1:26.162) 3:06.660 (1:40.498) 4:46.768 (1:40.108)

Boys 3200 Meter Run

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Jaymes Weaver Fort Kent Co 13:45.81 10

1:35.772 (1:35.772) 3:20.319 (1:44.547) 5:08.824 (1:48.505)

6:58.429 (1:49.605) 8:43.327 (1:44.898) 10:29.077 (1:45.750)

12:12.761 (1:43.684) 13:45.808 (1:33.047)

2 Valentyn Pickens Presque Isle 13:48.88 8

1:40.769 (1:40.769) 3:31.552 (1:50.783) 5:13.644 (1:42.092)

7:02.914 (1:49.270) 8:50.982 (1:48.068) 10:35.438 (1:44.456)

12:19.441 (1:44.003) 13:48.873 (1:29.432)

3 Eyob (Eddie) Lewis Fort Kent Co 14:26.70 6

1:39.526 (1:39.526) 3:31.785 (1:52.259) 5:18.741 (1:46.956)

7:11.965 (1:53.224) 9:05.503 (1:53.538) 10:57.267 (1:51.764)

12:48.143 (1:50.876) 14:26.697 (1:38.554)

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 James Cote Old Town Hig 16.49 10

-- Cooper Lewis Bangor Chris DQ hand on crossbar

-- Benjamin Willey Presque Isle DQ hand on crossbar

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 James Cote Old Town Hig 44.26 10

2 Malachi Cummings Presque Isle 44.90 8

3 Benjamin Willey Presque Isle 53.27 6

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay

=======================================================================

School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Washburn 49.79 10

1) Chris Tardie 2) Kaiden Carney

3) Roegan Carney 4) Garrett Plourde

2 Presque Isle High School 50.75 8

1) Josh Keiser 2) Dyllan Maple

3) Charlie Peers 4) Jack Lamoreau

3 Old Town High School 50.77 6

1) Andrew Wolfertz 2) Jorden Cote

3) Lucas Bartkiewicz 4) Grayson Thibeault

4 Lee Academy 51.59 4

1) Nick Allard 2) Sy Nguyen

3) Zachary Holt 4) Ethan Linscott

5 Greenville High School 51.74 2

1) Ethan Pratt 2) Devin Lauritsen

3) Dominik Murray 4) Lance Owens

6 Mattanawcook Academy 53.86 1

1) Kaiden Friend 2) Jacob Turner

3) Ian Friend 4) Matthew Heeren

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay

=======================================================================

School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Old Town High School 3:59.57 10

1) William Francis 2) Jorden Cote

3) Wyatt Byther 4) Spencer Gordon

58.779 (58.779) 2:00.907 (1:02.128) 3:01.667 (1:00.760)

3:59.566 (57.899)

2 Hermon High School 4:01.25 8

1) Michael Rene 2) Ben Bateman

3) Aaron Belanger 4) Lukas Modrusan

1:00.713 (1:00.713) 1:58.485 (57.772) 2:59.653 (1:01.168)

4:01.249 (1:01.596)

Boys High Jump

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Corbin Flewelling Old Town Hig 6-02.00 10

2 James Cote Old Town Hig 5-10.00 8

3 Grayson Thibeault Old Town Hig J5-10.00 6

4 Kaiden Friend Mattanawcook 5-00.00 4

5 Caleb Lavertu Fort Kent Co J5-00.00 1.50

5 Dominick Harriman Hermon High J5-00.00 1.50

7 Benjamin Willey Presque Isle 4-10.00

8 Matthew Heeren Mattanawcook 4-08.00

-- Wyatt Byther Old Town Hig NH

Boys Pole Vault

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Michael Whitcomb Bangor Chris 10-00.00 10

Boys Long Jump

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Corbin Flewelling Old Town Hig 21-07.00 10

2 James Cote Old Town Hig 19-05.25 8

3 Matthew Heeren Mattanawcook 18-01.25 6

4 Michael Whitcomb Bangor Chris 18-00.50 4

5 Grayson Thibeault Old Town Hig 17-09.75 2

6 Benjamin Willey Presque Isle 16-07.50 1

7 Eli Mosher Presque Isle 15-09.75

8 Kaiden Friend Mattanawcook 15-07.25

9 Kaiden Carney Washburn 15-06.75

10 Joe Haffenreffer Penquis Vall 15-02.00

11 Cooper Lewis Bangor Chris 14-11.00

12 Roegan Carney Washburn 14-07.25

13 Jakob Hafford Presque Isle 14-03.00

14 Dominik Murray Greenville H 13-08.75

14 Mitchell Hewitt Washburn 13-08.75

16 Devin Lauritsen Greenville H 13-04.75

17 Lucas Chai Penquis Vall 13-04.50

18 Caleb Leathers Bangor Chris 11-03.75

19 Riley Scott Bangor Chris 10-03.75

Boys Triple Jump

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Corbin Flewelling Old Town Hig 44-01.25 10

2 Malachi Cummings Presque Isle 38-00.00 8

3 Grayson Thibeault Old Town Hig 35-02.75 6

4 Lucas Chai Penquis Vall 32-09.75 4

5 Eli Mosher Presque Isle 32-00.50 2

6 Jakob Hafford Presque Isle 29-04.50 1

Boys Shot Put

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Malachi Cummings Presque Isle 41-10.00 10

2 Killian Pottle Old Town Hig 35-11.00 8

3 Daniel Kato Lee Academy 35-06.50 6

4 Jack Lamoreau Presque Isle 34-05.75 4

5 Michael Rene Hermon High 34-01.00 2

6 Andrew Wolfertz Old Town Hig 34-00.50 1

7 Ian Friend Mattanawcook 32-03.00

8 Marshall Sibley Bangor Chris 30-07.75

9 Jafar Ojugbele Old Town Hig 30-05.75

10 Zachary Holt Lee Academy 29-09.00

11 Dyllan Maple Presque Isle 29-00.50

12 Chase Dodge Old Town Hig 28-01.50

13 Noah Holland Presque Isle 27-03.50

14 Isaiah Berry Fort Kent Co 27-00.00

14 Miles Felcman Old Town Hig 27-00.00

16 Ethan Lewis Penquis Vall 26-07.50

17 Gabriel Leathers Bangor Chris 25-09.50

18 Gibson Ouellette Fort Kent Co 25-08.25

18 Cameron Jones Old Town Hig 25-08.25

20 James Chenkin Penquis Vall 25-08.00

21 Austin Kelly Fort Kent Co 25-06.50

22 Jesse Bouchard Old Town Hig 24-08.00

23 Jason Cooley Mattanawcook 22-06.50

24 Kevin Murray Old Town Hig 21-00.00

25 Thompson (Ed) Crockett Penquis Vall 20-11.00

25 Andy Townsend Fort Kent Co 20-11.00

27 Cole Andrei Hermon High 20-04.50

28 Tristan Goodwin Penquis Vall 19-02.50

29 Gavin Hart Greenville H 17-04.00

Boys Discus Throw

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Gibson Ouellette Fort Kent Co 110-05 10

2 Ian Friend Mattanawcook 96-02 8

3 Dyllan Maple Presque Isle 93-06 6

4 Killian Pottle Old Town Hig 92-07 4

5 Jafar Ojugbele Old Town Hig 92-00 2

6 Braden Elliott Washburn 91-05 1

7 Marshall Sibley Bangor Chris 85-08

8 Miles Felcman Old Town Hig 84-03

9 Liam Orkins Presque Isle 75-02

10 Jakob Hafford Presque Isle 74-00

11 Dominik Murray Greenville H 71-05

12 Jesse Bouchard Old Town Hig 67-09

13 Charlie Peers Presque Isle 65-07

14 Austin Kelly Fort Kent Co 62-07

15 Devin Lauritsen Greenville H 62-02

16 Jason Cooley Mattanawcook 61-05

17 Gabriel Leathers Bangor Chris 60-01

18 Isaiah Berry Fort Kent Co 57-09

19 Cole Andrei Hermon High 55-05

20 Thompson (Ed) Crockett Penquis Vall 51-10

21 Kevin Murray Old Town Hig 47-10

22 Andy Townsend Fort Kent Co 46-00

23 Ethan Lewis Penquis Vall 44-01

24 Tristan Goodwin Penquis Vall 39-06

25 Cameron Jones Old Town Hig 38-10

26 Gavin Hart Greenville H 35-02

Boys Javelin Throw

=======================================================================

Name Year School Finals Points

=======================================================================

1 Malachi Cummings Presque Isle 163-05 10

2 Chris Tardie Washburn 150-00 8

3 Liam Orkins Presque Isle 106-06 6

4 Lance Owens Greenville H 102-06 4

5 Andrew Wolfertz Old Town Hig 102-00 2

6 Jafar Ojugbele Old Town Hig 96-10 1

7 Dyllan Maple Presque Isle 95-00

8 Joe Haffenreffer Penquis Vall 92-07

9 Billy Sanborn Penquis Vall 92-01

10 Eyob (Eddie) Lewis Fort Kent Co 91-03

11 Gibson Ouellette Fort Kent Co 88-00

12 Killian Pottle Old Town Hig 87-09

13 Michael Rene Hermon High 82-09

14 Noah Holland Presque Isle 82-06

15 Kaiden Carney Washburn 80-08

16 Andrew Lagasse Penquis Vall 76-00

16 James Chenkin Penquis Vall 76-00

18 Chase Dodge Old Town Hig 74-09

19 Marshall Sibley Bangor Chris 72-11

20 Chris Crockett Penquis Vall 70-11

21 Cameron Jones Old Town Hig 70-05

22 Thompson (Ed) Crockett Penquis Vall 70-02

23 Charlie Peers Presque Isle 67-08

24 Gabriel Leathers Bangor Chris 59-10

25 Andy Townsend Fort Kent Co 56-07

26 Jason Cooley Mattanawcook 56-02

27 Cole Andrei Hermon High 53-09

28 Kevin Murray Old Town Hig 49-10

29 Caleb Leathers Bangor Chris 44-00

30 Isaiah Berry Fort Kent Co 43-10

31 Jacob Turner Mattanawcook 43-03

32 Tristan Goodwin Penquis Vall 36-09

-- Austin Kelly Fort Kent Co FOUL