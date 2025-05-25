9 teams participated at the Old Town Track & Field Meet on Saturday, May 24th and the Old Town Girls and Orono Boys won their respective meets.

The Girl's Team scores were

Old Town - 214 John Bapst - 118 Orono - 109 Piscataquis - 40 Foxcroft Academy - 38 Dexter - 25 Washington Academy - 10 Narraguagus - 3

To see all the individual Girl's Event Results CLICK HERE

The Boy's Team scores were

Orono - 152 Old Town - 79.50 John Bapst - 79 Foxcroft Academy 72.50 Dexter - 62 Narraguagus - 52 Washington Academy - 36 Piscataquis - 52 Searsport - 4

To see all the individual Boy's Event Results CLICK HERE

Congratulations to the following individuals who won multiple events

Conner Donahue - Foxcroft Academy - 1st in 100 Meter Dash and Long Jump

Ripley Strout - Narraguagus - 1st in 200 Meter Dash and Javelin Throw

Connor Moeykens - Orono - 1st in 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles

Lucy Veilleux - Old Town - 1st in 100 Meter Dash and Long Jump

Clara While - Orono - 1st in 1600 Meter Run and 3200 Meter Run

Elyannah Briggs - Old Town - 1st in 300 Meter Hurdles and High Jump

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 19-- May 24. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 25th. Voting for Week 6 will take place May 26th -29th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 30th.

