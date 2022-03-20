Old Town Girls Fall to Oceanside in Great Harbor Shoot Out 58-49 [STATS/PHOTOS]
The Old Town Girls fell to Oceanside 58-49 in the Girl's High School Finals in the Great Harbor Shoot Out at Pemetic Elementary School on Sunday afternoon March 20th.
Old Town had a 17-16 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter as Sydney Loring's 3-point at the buzzer counted. But Oceanside outscored Old Town 13-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 29-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Oceanside led 47-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Old Town was led by Sydney Loring with 20 points. Both Maddy Emerson and Gabby Cody finished with 10 points. Old Town was 5-7 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointers. Loring had 5 3's, Emerson 2 3's and Kilee Bradeen, Makayla Emerson and Gabby Cody each had a 3-pointer.
Oceanside was led by Bailey Breen and Audrey Mackie each of whom had 15 points. Abby Waterman had 12 points. Oceanside was 7-7 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Mackie had 3 3's, while Ahlivia Morris had 2 3's. Anna Kingsbury and Bailey Breen each had 1 3-pointer.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Girls
|17
|7
|11
|14
|49
|Oceanside Girls
|16
|13
|18
|11
|58
Box Score
Old Town
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|4
|Madelyn Emerson
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Haylie Madden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Kilee Bradeen
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Saige Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|Logan Gardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Makayla Emerson
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|40
|Sydney Loring
|20
|7
|2
|5
|1
|2
|50
|Gabby Cody
|10
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|TOTALS
|49
|17
|7
|10
|5
|7
Oceanside
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Emily Sykes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Anna Kingsbury
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Sophia Daggett
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Audrey Mackie
|15
|5
|2
|3
|2
|2
|13
|Ahlivia Morris
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|14
|Alydia Hatch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Abby Waterman
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|2
|42
|Aubrianna Hoose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Bailey Breen
|15
|6
|5
|1
|2
|2
|TOTALS
|58
|22
|15
|7
|7
|7
Check out photos from the game