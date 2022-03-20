Old Town Girls Fall to Oceanside in Great Harbor Shoot Out 58-49 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Old Town Girls Fall to Oceanside in Great Harbor Shoot Out 58-49 [STATS/PHOTOS]

Great Harbor Shoot Out Finals March 20, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

The Old Town Girls fell to Oceanside 58-49 in the Girl's High School Finals in the Great Harbor Shoot Out at Pemetic Elementary School on Sunday afternoon March 20th.

Old Town had a 17-16 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter as Sydney Loring's 3-point at the buzzer counted. But Oceanside outscored Old Town 13-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 29-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Oceanside led 47-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Sydney Loring with 20 points. Both Maddy Emerson and Gabby Cody finished with 10 points. Old Town was 5-7 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointers. Loring had 5 3's, Emerson 2 3's and Kilee Bradeen, Makayla Emerson and Gabby Cody each had a 3-pointer.

Oceanside was led by Bailey Breen and Audrey Mackie each of whom had 15 points. Abby Waterman had 12 points. Oceanside was 7-7 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Mackie had 3 3's, while Ahlivia Morris had 2 3's. Anna Kingsbury and Bailey Breen each had 1 3-pointer.

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Girls177111449
Oceanside Girls1613181158

Box Score

Old Town

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
4Madelyn Emerson1042200
12Haylie Madden000000
20Kilee Bradeen521100
22Saige Evans100012
24Logan Gardner000000
30Makayla Emerson310100
40Sydney Loring2072512
50Gabby Cody1032133
TOTALS491771057

Oceanside

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Emily Sykes000000
4Anna Kingsbury521100
5Sophia Daggett211000
12Audrey Mackie1552322
13Ahlivia Morris931211
14Alydia Hatch000000
20Abby Waterman1255022
42Aubrianna Hoose000000
50Bailey Breen1565122
TOTALS582215777

Check out photos from the game

Old Town - Oceanside Great Harbor Shoot Out Finals

Old Town took on Oceanside on Sunday, March 20th in the Girl's High School Division of the Great Harbor Shoot Out
Categories: High School Basketball, High School Sports, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top