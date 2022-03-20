Old Town Girls Fall to Oceanside in Great Harbor Shoot Out 58-49 [STATS/PHOTOS]

The Old Town Girls fell to Oceanside 58-49 in the Girl's High School Finals in the Great Harbor Shoot Out at Pemetic Elementary School on Sunday afternoon March 20th.

Old Town had a 17-16 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter as Sydney Loring's 3-point at the buzzer counted. But Oceanside outscored Old Town 13-7 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 29-24 lead at the end of the 1st Half. Oceanside led 47-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Old Town was led by Sydney Loring with 20 points. Both Maddy Emerson and Gabby Cody finished with 10 points. Old Town was 5-7 from the free throw line and had 10 3-pointers. Loring had 5 3's, Emerson 2 3's and Kilee Bradeen, Makayla Emerson and Gabby Cody each had a 3-pointer.

Oceanside was led by Bailey Breen and Audrey Mackie each of whom had 15 points. Abby Waterman had 12 points. Oceanside was 7-7 from the free throw line and had 7 3-pointers. Mackie had 3 3's, while Ahlivia Morris had 2 3's. Anna Kingsbury and Bailey Breen each had 1 3-pointer.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Girls 17 7 11 14 49 Oceanside Girls 16 13 18 11 58

Box Score

Old Town

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 4 Madelyn Emerson 10 4 2 2 0 0 12 Haylie Madden 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Kilee Bradeen 5 2 1 1 0 0 22 Saige Evans 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 Logan Gardner 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Makayla Emerson 3 1 0 1 0 0 40 Sydney Loring 20 7 2 5 1 2 50 Gabby Cody 10 3 2 1 3 3 TOTALS 49 17 7 10 5 7

Oceanside

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Emily Sykes 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Anna Kingsbury 5 2 1 1 0 0 5 Sophia Daggett 2 1 1 0 0 0 12 Audrey Mackie 15 5 2 3 2 2 13 Ahlivia Morris 9 3 1 2 1 1 14 Alydia Hatch 0 0 0 0 0 0 20 Abby Waterman 12 5 5 0 2 2 42 Aubrianna Hoose 0 0 0 0 0 0 50 Bailey Breen 15 6 5 1 2 2 TOTALS 58 22 15 7 7 7

